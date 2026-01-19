BOSS Leadership Empowers Soldiers Through Opportunities

Photo By Cpl. Tae Kyung Lee | U.S. Army Pfc. Malcolm Clark, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, USAG Yongsan-Casey, wipes the monument during the Soyosan spring cleanup & flower planting event, Dongducheon, South Korea, Mar. 19, 2025. U.S. Soldiers, KATUSA, ROK Army Soldiers, ROK veterans and civilians gather together to clean up and plant the flowers around the monuments for Korean War veterans throughout the event. (DoD photos by Pfc. Tae Kyung Lee, KATUSA) see less | View Image Page

CAMP CASEY, South Korea – As people are getting seated and beverages are being poured there is an individual marching through the crowd to the sound of the performers. He flows through the crowd with purpose, an iconic trait of Army leadership. As he makes his rounds, he ensures everyone is having a good time.

Spc. Malcom Clark, the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) president, can be seen mingling with junior enlisted Soldiers, senior leaders and key figures in South Korean communities during the 23rd annual Korea-America Friendship Night. The evening is a more formal celebration of the lasting friendship and enduring strength of the U.S.-ROK alliance.

The Plaza Seoul, a five-star hotel, has hosted the event every year since its establishment in 2002. Each year an award is given to a special Soldier that exemplifies that spirit of togetherness and is dedicated to the protection and aid of South Korea.

The BOSS program aims to improve the Quality of Life (QoL) of single and unaccompanied Soldiers by boosting morale, welfare and recreation. Soldiers willing to go above and beyond the call of duty are essential to the program’s continued success.

“BOSS primarily helps single Soldiers, but it also benefits units and leadership by improving morale, communication and overall readiness,” said Clark. “When Soldiers feel supported, they perform better and are more motivated.”

Three years ago, Clark joined BOSS to help improve the QoL of his fellow Soldiers and create more positive experiences outside of work. His time at BOSS has enabled him to grow as a leader and make a difference. While being in this position he has improved upon his confidence and his leadership skills while simultaneously improving his time management and understanding of how the Army operates beyond his MOS, Camp Casey and South Korean culture.

“Working with KATUSAs is a positive and educational experience,” said Clark. “It encourages teamwork, cultural exchange and mutual respect while strengthening relationships between U.S. and Korean Soldiers. On a personal level, it helped me become more outgoing, confident and adaptable. It also taught me empathy and the importance of listening to others.”

Several Yongsan-Casey KATUSAs laud Clark as a very respected and hard-working individual.

“I think he sacrificed himself for the events and the KATUSAs,” said Sgt. Joo Won Kim, a KATUSA assigned to USAG Yongsan-Casey Community Relationship Office. “He wanted to help as many people as he can. I guess that’s the reason why so many US Soldiers and KATUSAs like him.”

While having the opportunity of being in Korea, Clark has gotten the chance to learn about Korean culture and customs and gained a better understanding of how important respect, community and teamwork is in Korean society. Through his personal experiences here in Korea his advice to new Soldiers coming to Korea for the first time is to be open-minded, respectful and willing to learn.

“Take advantage of opportunities like BOSS, explore the country and build relationships,” said Clark. “Korea is a unique experience, make the most of it.”

In a few months Clark is slated to finish his tour in Korea and continue as an Information Technology Specialist with the 1st Multi Domain Task Force at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Tacoma, Washington.