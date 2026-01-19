Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Vet Clinic Ribbon Cutting

Photo By Cpl. Madisyn Paschal | U.S. servicemembers cut a ribbon to mark the grand opening of the Camp Pendleton Army Veterinary Services and Veterinary Treatment Facility on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 22, 2026. The new state-of-the-art facility is three times larger than the previous clinic and enhances care for Military Working Dogs and privately owned animals, ensuring their health and operational readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Madisyn Paschal) see less | View Image Page

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, in coordination with the U.S. Army, hosted the grand opening of the Camp Pendleton Army Veterinary Services and Veterinary Treatment Facility on January 22, 2026.

The newly constructed Camp Pendleton Army Veterinary Services and Treatment Facility marks a significant investment in the health and welfare of military working animals, privately owned animals, and our military community. This new state-of-the-art facility is triple the size of the previous clinic and provides enhanced care for Military Working Dogs (MWD) ensuring their health and operational readiness.

This larger facility allows the Veterinary Care Team to deliver more efficient, high-quality care for the privately owned pets of service members and retirees. The Veterinary Care Team also provides facility support to the MWD Kennel, Domestic Animal Control, and Stepp Stables. The new Veterinary Treatment Facility continues to offer a wide range of services including preventive care, diagnostic testing, health certificates for travel, and select surgical procedures.

Beyond animal care, the new Veterinary Services Facility houses a dedicated space for the Veterinary Food Protection Team. This team plays a critical role in food safety and defense, ensuring the quality and safety of more than $250 million worth of food annually across 150 support facilities on two installations.

“This state-of-the-art facility represents our unwavering dedication to the health and well-being of not only our military working dogs and the beloved pets of our service members and their families, but also our commitment to providing food safety and defense to ensure safe food is available for our military community locally and while deployed,” said U.S. Army Capt. Amy Compton, Camp Pendleton Branch Chief, Veterinary Readiness Activity.