Ocean Engineering Services Director Named NAVFAC EXWC Military Engineer of the Year

Lt. Ramya Shah, the Director of Ocean Engineering Services, has been named the 2026 Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) Military Engineer of the Year for his excellence in supporting the Fleet and the warfighter.



This extraordinary honor is a testament to Shah’s transformative leadership and excellence, NAVFAC EXWC Commanding Officer Capt. Dean Allen said.



“Lt. Shah’s critical contributions have set him apart in advancing our priorities and strengthening our mission to deliver for the Fleet and warfighter in the complex and consequential field of ocean engineering,” Allen stated.



As director, Shah oversees a $26-million program focused on underwater infrastructure, directly supporting the strategic objectives of the Department of Navy and the Department of War.



“I am deeply grateful and honored to be named the NAVFAC EXWC Military Engineer of the Year. This recognition is a testament to the incredible team I have the privilege of working with every day in the Oceans Department,” Shah said. “Their collective support and hard work are the foundation of any success I've had. I am humbled by this award and excited to continue learning from my colleagues while serving our mission to the best of my ability.”



In addition to his directorial duties, Shah initiated and led the Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning (AI/ML) EXWC Community of Practice. Through this initiative, he educated the command on AI/ML concepts and their practical applications, further contributing to the culture of innovation that is the bedrock of NAVFAC EXWC.



Shah holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Miami University, and a Master of Science in Ocean Engineering from Texas A&M University.



He is a registered Professional Engineer in Nevada, a member of the Defense Acquisition Corps, and a qualified Seabee Combat Warfare Officer. His personal decorations include the Navy Commendation Medal and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, among other unit and campaign awards.

