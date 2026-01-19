Army Reserve leader awakens spiritual readiness

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Deziree Lau | Chaplains from the Air Force and Army facilitated the annual prayer breakfast held Jan. 21 at Tommy B’s on Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, New Jersey. The purpose of the prayer breakfast is to foster a sense of unity and belonging among service members by providing time for reflection, encouragement, and fellowship. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Deziree I. Lau, 99th RD Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Deziree Lau | Chaplains from the Air Force and Army facilitated the annual prayer breakfast held...... read more read more

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – ““May our minds be set for victory with hearts set for peace,” said brig. Gen. Charles Causey, U.S. Army Reserve deputy chief of chaplains, during the annual prayer breakfast held here Jan. 21.

Heads were bowed in prayer to each person’s higher power as chaplains from the Air Force and Army prayed over the nation, its leaders, the armed forces, and the families and friends of service members past, present, and future. Prayers asked for continued guidance, grace, and comfort with the common theme of unity.

“May we have our offerings of a unifying story filled with faith and virtue,” said Causey, who served as keynote speaker for the event. He put emphasis on individual strengths being important, and the effectiveness and successes of a group depending on leadership that can direct and create a unified front.

“’I am not afraid of an army of lions led by a sheep; I am afraid of an army of sheep led by a lion,’” Causey said, quoting Alexander the Great.

The purpose of the prayer breakfast is to foster a sense of unity and belonging among service members by providing time for reflection, encouragement, and fellowship. The event aims to strengthen resilience, build trust, and reinforce shared values, all of which contribute to higher morale and a more cohesive team.

“Prayer develops spiritual readiness by fostering personal and community reflection and connection to one another and to each person’s higher power,” shared Col. Robert Farmer, 99th Readiness Division command chaplain.

JB-MDL offers chapel services for several faith groups, religious education (adult and child audiences), prayer services for various faith groups, ecumenical prayer services (such as the prayer breakfast, the National Day of Prayer, and Thanksgiving prayer services), community outreach, and food support for Soldiers and families in need.

“This is in addition to the traditional unit and Soldier-focused chaplain activities that ensure access to Constitutionally protected religious practice, counseling, casualty/mortuary/funeral support, and moral leadership training.”

For more information, please e-mail mailto:usarmy.99-rsc.mbx.chaplain@army.mil or call 609-562-7452.