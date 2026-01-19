Fort Leonard Wood Soldier receives Purple Heart, credits U.S. Army training for skilled reaction to IED attack in Afghanistan

Photo By Melissa Buckley | Staff Sgt. Paul Schmich, Motor Transport Operator Course instructor with the 58th...... read more read more Photo By Melissa Buckley | Staff Sgt. Paul Schmich, Motor Transport Operator Course instructor with the 58th Transportation Battalion, receives a Purple Heart medal from Col. William Arnold, U.S. Army Chief of Transportation during a ceremony Jan. 15 in Fort Leonard Wood’s Lincoln Hall Auditorium. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — Staff Sgt. Paul Schmich received a Purple Heart Jan. 15 after being wounded nearly 14 years ago during an improvised explosive device attack in Afghanistan — a battlefield experience he is adamant about passing on to Soldiers currently training to be motor transport operators at Fort Leonard Wood.



While the Purple Heart was being pinned to his chest, Schmich said looking at the people gathered in Fort Leonard Wood’s Lincoln Hall Auditorium to witness him receive the medal was “incredibly emotional.”



“Standing there and seeing my family, friends and battle buddies in the crowd filled me with a deep sense of gratitude. I’ve never felt more aware of how fortunate I am to have their support,” Schmich said.



“Any strength or courage I’ve shown comes from the people who’ve stood beside me, both at home and on the battlefield. I wouldn’t have made it to that moment without them, and receiving the Purple Heart in their presence is something I’ll carry with me for the rest of my life.”



Col. William Arnold, U.S. Army Chief of Transportation, presented Schmich with the medal and served as the ceremony’s guest speaker.



“Ceremonies like this underline the sacrifice and valor of those who have borne the wounds of battle, embodying the very essence of our military values,” Arnold said.



As Arnold recounted the attack, he said Schmich’s action’s “exemplify the courage and dedication that the Purple Heart represents.”



In 2012, Schmich was assigned to the 710th Brigade Support Battalion, located in Sarkari Karez, where he assisted in sustainment operations of moving fuel, ammunition and mission related cargo to fellow service members throughout Afghanistan.



Schmich and his team were conducting sustainment operations Feb. 28 between multiple forward operating bases and combat out-posts across the DeMaiwand Province when his mine resistant ambush protected vehicle, commonly known as a MRAP, was hit by an IED.



The blast injured Schmich and his gunner, and damaged the MRAP he was driving, making it non-operational.



“Despite his wounds, Schmich displayed remarkable composure, while rendering medical aid, not only to his gunner, but to himself, and then maintained situational awareness to ensure the safety of his unit,” Arnold said.



Once combat medics arrived, Schmich passed off care of the gunner and continued to secure the scene until the explosive ordnance disposal team arrived to clear the area.



Schmich said he didn’t “fully grasp” the importance of his 88M Motor Transport Operator training until the attack.



“There was no time to think. My body moved on pure muscle memory, built from every repetition, every drill, every long day of preparation. That training is what allowed me to act when it mattered most,” Schmich said.



Currently serving as a Motor Transport Operator Course instructor with the 58th Transportation Battalion at Fort Leonard Wood, he teaches Soldiers how to operate tactical wheeled vehicles.



Schmich said he shares the combat experience with Soldiers training to be motor transport operators because, “preparation today is what saves lives tomorrow.”



“I feel a deep responsibility to pass on the lessons I learned on the battlefield,” Schmich said. “Being an 88M is one of the most dangerous jobs in the military, and I want them to understand the reality of that — not to scare them, but to strengthen them.”



“I’m grateful for the chance to help shape the next generation. If my experiences can give them even a little more confidence, awareness or readiness when it counts, then sharing those stories is not just important, it’s an honor,” Schmich added.



“Being able to train and mentor the next generation has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career. It’s a privilege I don’t take lightly, and I’m thankful every day for the opportunity to give back to the Soldiers who will carry the mission forward.”