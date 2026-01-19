First MSC Chartered Ship Arrives at McMurdo Station Antarctica in Support of Operation Deep Freeze 2026

Military Sealift Command chartered ship MT Stena Polaris has arrived at McMurdo Station, Antarctica as part of MSC’s support to the Operation Deep Freeze 2026 resupply mission.

Stena Polaris arrived safely at the ice-pier at McMurdo Station Jan 20, following a voyage from Greece, where the fuel cargo was onloaded before Christmas. Working with the Navy Cargo Handling Battalion ONE already on the ice, Stena Polaris is scheduled to deliver nearly 5 million gallons of a special blend of diesel fuel mixed specifically for Antarctica called AN8; over 400 thousand gallons of aviation fuel; and 126 thousand gallons of gasoline; 100 percent of the fuel needed for two years at the remote outpost.

Prior to offloading their fuel cargo, pipelines will be installed from the storage tanks to the ship. All safety protocols and precautions will be taken to protect the ship’s crew, cargo handlers, as well as Antarctica’s fragile environment.

Two MSC chartered ships are supporting ODF 2026. Following Stena Polaris’ fuel delivery, MSC chartered heavy lift ship Plantijngracht, will arrive with cargo consisting of containers filled with construction materials, construction equipment, and parts for the ongoing barge project at McMurdo Station, as well as dry goods and supplies for offload.

Operation Deep Freeze is a joint service, on-going Defense Support to Civilian Authorities mission in support of the http://www.nsf.gov/ (NSF). NSF is the lead agency for the http://www.usap.gov/. Mission support consists of active duty, Guard and Reserve personnel from the U.S. Air Force, Navy, Army, and Coast Guard as well as Department of War civilians and attached non-DOW civilians. ODF operates from two primary locations situated at Christchurch, New Zealand and McMurdo Station, Antarctica. MSC-chartered ships have made the challenging voyage to Antarctica every year since the station and its resupply mission were established in 1955.