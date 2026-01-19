DTRA Receives Joint Meritorious Unit Award

Photo By Sgt. Christopher Nicely | U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Lyle K. Drew, Acting Director, Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Daniel Mangrum, Command Senior Enlisted Leader (CSEL), DTRA, speak to the crowd during the Joint Meritorious Unit Award presentation at DTRA headquarters on Fort Belvoir, Va. Dec. 16, 2025. This award reflects the exceptional service of the agency in protecting the United States and its allies. (DoD photo by Christopher R. Nicely) see less | View Image Page

FORT BELVOIR, Va. - The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) was honored with the Joint Meritorious Unit Award (JMUA) during a ceremony at held at the DTRA headquarters Dec. 16\, 2025.

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Lyle K. Drew, Acting Director of DTRA, and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Daniel Mangrum, Senior Enlisted Leader, presided over the presentation, which recognized the agency's exceptional service in protecting the United States and its allies.

During the ceremony, Drew addressed the assembled personnel, highlighting the significance of the award before he and Sgt. Maj. Mangrum placed the JMUA streamer onto the agency guidon - a visible symbol of the honor bestowed upon DTRA.

The Joint Meritorious Unit Award, authorized by the Secretary of Defense in 1981, is presented to joint activities of the Department of Defense for meritorious achievement or service superior to that which is normally expected. The award recognizes exceptional performance in combat with an armed enemy, during a declared national emergency, or under extraordinary circumstances involving national interests.

The award underscores that DTRA's accomplishments went beyond the agency's normally assigned mission, demonstrating truly exceptional operational performance.

This recognition highlights DTRA's critical role in countering and deterring weapons of mass destruction and emerging threats to national security.

