Mission Complete - 1st Det, A Co, 3-140th Return Home

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII - U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Detachment 1, Company A, 3rd Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment (1/A/3-140th AV), 103rd Troop Command (103rd TC), Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG) returned home after their 13-month deployment at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 17, 2026.

The 3-140th supported Task Force Sentinel and provided aviation resources needed to detect and deter illegal activities.

“Our mission focused on providing aerial surveillance and reconnaissance, enhancing situation awareness and supporting border security operations,” said 1st Lt. Adam Stone, an aviation officer assigned to the 1/A/3-140th AV, 103rd TC, HIARNG.

Task Force Sentinel worked closely with the U.S. Northern Command, Department of Homeland Security and National Guard units from Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico and Nevada.

“Throughout my time with these units, I witnessed our shared dedication to our mission, often navigating complex logistics and operational challenges together,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Kevin Trinh, a LUH-72 Crew Chief assigned to the 1/A/3-140th AV, 103rd TC, HIARNG. “Throughout my time with these units, I witnessed our shared dedication to our mission, often navigating complex logistics and operational challenges together.”

U.S. Army Capt. Marshall Kaohu-Nishimura, commander of Detachment 1, Alpha Company, 3-140th, 103rd TC, HIARNG, mentions that the Detachment 1 flew 1,300 hours and assisted in border security operations to detect and deter illegal activities from San Diego, California. to Yuma, Arizona.

“You’ve faced adversities with courage and professionalism, and your hard work has made a significant impact in our efforts to support national security,” said Kaohu-Nishimura.

Trinh mentions that in 2025, the border experienced record low encounters and a decrease in apprehensions.

“The collective efforts of every Soldier in the unit made a meaningful and measurable impact on mission success,” said Stone.

The 3-140th returned home to their loved one without any casualties or injuries, marking a successful mission.

“Together, we have accomplished our mission, and I am proud to serve alongside such an exceptional team,” said Kaohu-Nishimura. “Let us carry on with our heads held high, knowing that we have made a difference.”