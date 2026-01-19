(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mission Complete - 1st Det, A Co, 3-140th Return Home

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2026

    Story by Sgt. Casandra Ancheta 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Mission Complete - 1st Det, A Co, 3-140th Return Home

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII - U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Detachment 1, Company A, 3rd Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment (1/A/3-140th AV), 103rd Troop Command (103rd TC), Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG) returned home after their 13-month deployment at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 17, 2026.

    The 3-140th supported Task Force Sentinel and provided aviation resources needed to detect and deter illegal activities.

    “Our mission focused on providing aerial surveillance and reconnaissance, enhancing situation awareness and supporting border security operations,” said 1st Lt. Adam Stone, an aviation officer assigned to the 1/A/3-140th AV, 103rd TC, HIARNG.

    Task Force Sentinel worked closely with the U.S. Northern Command, Department of Homeland Security and National Guard units from Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico and Nevada.

    “Throughout my time with these units, I witnessed our shared dedication to our mission, often navigating complex logistics and operational challenges together,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Kevin Trinh, a LUH-72 Crew Chief assigned to the 1/A/3-140th AV, 103rd TC, HIARNG. “Throughout my time with these units, I witnessed our shared dedication to our mission, often navigating complex logistics and operational challenges together.”

    U.S. Army Capt. Marshall Kaohu-Nishimura, commander of Detachment 1, Alpha Company, 3-140th, 103rd TC, HIARNG, mentions that the Detachment 1 flew 1,300 hours and assisted in border security operations to detect and deter illegal activities from San Diego, California. to Yuma, Arizona.

    “You’ve faced adversities with courage and professionalism, and your hard work has made a significant impact in our efforts to support national security,” said Kaohu-Nishimura.

    Trinh mentions that in 2025, the border experienced record low encounters and a decrease in apprehensions.

    “The collective efforts of every Soldier in the unit made a meaningful and measurable impact on mission success,” said Stone.

    The 3-140th returned home to their loved one without any casualties or injuries, marking a successful mission.

    “Together, we have accomplished our mission, and I am proud to serve alongside such an exceptional team,” said Kaohu-Nishimura. “Let us carry on with our heads held high, knowing that we have made a difference.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2026
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 18:05
    Story ID: 556432
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mission Complete - 1st Det, A Co, 3-140th Return Home, by SGT Casandra Ancheta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    Hawaii Army National Guard
    USArmy
    USINDOPACOM
    Task Force Sentinel
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version