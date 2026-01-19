Dedicated Workforce Keeps Pittsburgh District’s Locks, Dams, and Reservoirs Running 24/7, 365 Days a Year

Photo By Carol Vernon | Tom Bayle, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District lock operator, clears...... read more read more Photo By Carol Vernon | Tom Bayle, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District lock operator, clears snow during a flurry to keep operations running at the Emsworth Locks and Dams, operated by the on the Ohio River in Pittsburgh, Jan. 16, 2025. Ice from the Allegheny tends to flow into the Ohio River, where it can cause jams and obstacles for navigation industries during winter. Despite the ice, the U.S. army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District lock operators continue supporting navigation year-round. (USACE Pittsburgh District Photo by Michel Sauret) see less | View Image Page

![]()For nearly 160 years, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District (USACE) has been a part of the Headwaters city, which lies at the junction of three rivers. At the core of USACE’s missions is a team of dedicated personnel who work tirelessly to ensure that the region’s locks, dams, and reservoirs remain operational.



Despite the weather, holidays, or other challenges, these anonymous champions are devoted to maintaining the critical infrastructure that supports inland navigation transportation, flood risk reduction, water supply and quality, and recreation for millions of people in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, Maryland, and New York.



“Our team is committed to ensuring our critical infrastructure remains operational to serve the region,” said Vincent DeCarlo, the Operations chief for the Pittsburgh District. “Whether it’s in the middle of the winter or a holiday on the locks,or at the flood reduction reservoirs, our team is committed to ensuring our facilities are running smoothly. It’s this level of dedication that ensures our rivers stay navigable and our communities stay safe, every day of the year.”



![]()The Pittsburgh District is responsible for overseeing 22 locks and dams (L/D), 16 reservoirs, and 328 miles of navigable waterways in five states. These vital structures are part of a larger system that enables safe and efficient navigation along the Ohio, Monongahela, and Allegheny rivers. Without this infrastructure, barge traffic would be severely disrupted, ![]()affecting the transportation of bulk goods such as coal, aggregates, and chemicals, which are essential to the regional economy. The Pittsburgh waterways move 35 percent of the nation’s waterborne commerce.



Running 24/7, 365 days a year requires a well-coordinated and versatile workforce. Mechanics, engineers, technicians, lock operators, and maintenance personnel all play a crucial role in keeping the system running smoothly. Whether it's dealing with a mechanical failure, ensuring the dam’s safety during a storm, or conducting routine maintenance, these professionals are always prepared to act.



“At any given time, we have personnel on call, ready to respond to any emergency,” said Alan Nogy, chief of Locks and Dams with USACE Pittsburgh District. “Our job is to ensure that everything runs without interruption, and that means being ready for anything, whether it’s a mechanical breakdown or a flood event.”



Just days before the Fourth of July weekend, a towboat accidentally damaged the safety boom at Dashields Lock and Dam, threatening to close the Ohio River during one of its busiest boating holidays. With high water and thunderstorms forecasted, the situation was urgent — closure would have spoiled plans for thousands of recreational boaters.



The Dashields crew acted swiftly and skillfully, drawing on their expertise to repair the boom ahead of the festivities. Thanks to their dedication and teamwork, the river remained open and safe, allowing everyone to celebrate the holiday on the water without interruption.



“Whether it’s the routine preventative maintenance, breakdown repairs, or an emergent issue, our crews are always ready and willing to do what is necessary to keep industry moving on our three rivers,” said Nogy.



The dedication to service is particularly evident during holidays and weekends. While many people are at home celebrating, locks and dam personnel remain on-site to ensure that the inland navigation operates seamlessly. It’s a level of commitment that is often overlooked, but it’s essential to keeping the regional economy moving.



“When we are operating and maintaining 22 facilities, most with 24-365 service, it’s imperative that our staff is trained and ready to react to anything that could jeopardize operations,” said Nogy.



One of the key elements to making our water operations work is teamwork. The lock operators control the flow of traffic on the rivers and coordinate closely with maintenance crews to ensure that any issues are identified and addressed before they cause major disruptions. Meanwhile, the district’s 16 reservoirs also operate around the clock. They coordinate with the district’s Water Management staff.



![]()“Weather and water levels don’t take breaks on weekends and holidays, and as a result, it’s critical that our district has staff at our projects (both L/Ds and reservoirs) to respond to our constantly changing water levels as the headwaters of the Ohio River,” said Megan Gottlieb, a civil engineer working in the district’s Water Resources Section.



She said, should a high-water event be forecast on a Saturday, Christmas, or any other typically off-duty day, having staff at our L/Ds, reservoirs, and in water management to ensure dam operators on the rivers and reservoirs have the information and availability needed to operate in the best interest and safety of the regional communities.



During storms, rivers can rise quickly and overwhelm downstream communities.

Reservoirs are designed to temporarily store excess rainfall and snowmelt during periods of heavy precipitation, then release the water gradually when river levels are safe.



A reservoir acts like a large holding basin, capturing runoff that would otherwise rush into the Allegheny, Monongahela, and Ohio rivers. By slowing the flow of water, the reservoirs reduce peak river levels, helping prevent flood damage to homes, businesses, roads, and critical infrastructure.



According to Bill Spring, the resource manager at Pittsburgh District’s Shenango River Lake, one of the 16 reservoirs the district operates, a seven-day work week is critical to meeting the district's mission objectives, which include preventive maintenance and non-routine repairs.



“This work is second nature to us, but we don’t take it lightly,” said Spring. “So, whether we’re working over a weekend or a holiday, working 365 days a year, if that’s what we have to do, then we do it. Because some of the most significant work we do keeps the lakes operational and the dams functional. I’m just so proud to have the team skilled and dedicated enough to get the job done for the flood risk reduction and the recreation missions.”



The Shenango River Lake rangers recently partnered with an area non-profit watershed group to host an annual community event that allowed the public to view the national bird in its true habitat. This year’s event was attended by more than 800 people. Spring and his team worked hard to ensure every aspect of the facility was ready for the increased number of visitors.



Special events like this gives the public the opportunity to enjoy public lands and allows district rangers the opportunity to share water safety and nature information, as well as![]() facility amenities, allowing more people to enjoy nature.



“The dedication of the Pittsburgh District personnel ensures the continued success of critical infrastructure, no matter the season. Thanks to their hard work, the region’s locks, dams, and reservoirs remain reliable and functional, providing an essential service that helps power the economy and protect communities across our region,” said Col. Nicholas Melin, the commander of the Pittsburgh District. “Their efforts often go unseen by the public; however, their dedication keeps essential services operational, day after day, year after year.”