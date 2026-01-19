Dover reservist strengthens international partnerships on the rugby pitch

Master Sgt. Alexander Stefan-Cherry, 512th Operations Support Squadron, traveled from Delaware to down under to compete in the ANZUS Shield rugby tournament on Royal New Zealand Air Force Base, Auckland, New Zealand, Oct. 9-11, 2025.

The ANZUS Shield honors the long-standing commitment, partnership and shared sacrifices of the U.S., Australian and New Zealand air forces in combined operations across the globe. First established in 2020, the tournament was scheduled to take place in 2020 but was cancelled because of COVID-19 – making its long-awaited comeback especially meaningful for competitors.

For Stefan-Cherry, a combat crew communications noncommissioned officer in charge, the tournament carried personal significance. Born and raised in Africa, he began playing rugby – a family tradition – at just four years old.

“Growing up, I watched all the greats on New Zealand’s rugby team,” Stefan-Cherry said. “Getting the opportunity to play against them was a dream come true, and serving while competing made it even more special.”

Rugby has remained a constant throughout his life, following him from Kenya to Egypt to Eastern Europe, then to Florida State University, where he played Division 1 rugby. He now plays for a club team in Norfolk, Va. in addition to being a member of the Department of the Air Force men’s rugby team.

Before competition began in New Zealand, the DAF and Royal Australian Air Force rugby teams were greeted with a traditional Pōwhiri welcoming ceremony at the Te Whetu Moana Mārae at Devonport Naval Base, Auckland. The warm welcome set the tone for the days ahead— intense competition balanced with respect and camaraderie among the three allied nations.

Over the next few days, the DAF rugby team sponsored by the DAF Sports Program and composed of Air Force members from active-duty, the Reserve and the Air National Guard, battled to win the highly coveted Paul/Milne Shield.

The Shield symbolizes the partnership between U.S., Australian, and New Zealand air forces, and honors RAAF Pilot Officer Milne, and U.S. Army Air Corps Tech. Sgt. Joseph E. Paul. The two service members lost their lives during a World War II mission, and because their remains were individually unidentifiable, were buried together in a single casket at Arlington National Cemetery.

Reflecting on the Shield’s history, Stefan-Cherry shared he was proud to compete in honor of Paul and Milne's legacy. He also emphasized the spirit of camaraderie the overall tournament represents.

“My favorite part of the tournament, and rugby in general, is meeting new people and building community,” he said. “Even though the games were competitive and we all wanted to win, we came together off the field as militaries serving alongside one another.”

While the DAF men’s team did not win the tournament, Stefan-Cherry said their experience has fueled their motivation to win next time.

“We want to bring that pride back to the Air Force and have other countries recognize us as dominant players,” he said.

Stefan-Cherry also expressed how the tournament sharpened his ability to quickly adapt to unfamiliar environments, a skill that’s essential for every Airman.

“Our team was made up of Air Force members from across the U.S. and overseas," he explained. “We had to connect and learn how to play together quickly. Even with less time to gel than the other teams, we put up a good fight.”

Off the field, Stefan-Cherry gained insight from the RNZAF and RAAF, learning how their operational approaches could be applied at homestation at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware.

At Dover AFB, Stefan-Cherry's role on the 512th OSS combat crew communications team ensures aircrews operating C-5M Super Galaxy and C-17 Globemaster III aircraft have secure and reliable communication during missions. These efforts protect critical information and prevent interference from adversaries.

With more than 10 years of Air Force service, Stefan-Cherry has served as both a traditional reservist and as Active Guard Reserve. He said he credits the Air Force for helping him build a fulfilling life.

“The Air Force has given me a lot, so I feel like I owe it a lot. I want to keep growing as a leader, bringing my multicultural background into the workplace and helping the Air Force however I can — giving it as much as it’s given me.”

Balancing military service, civilian life and competitive rugby requires discipline, but Stefan-Cherry said family remains at the center of it all. He emphasized the importance of including his family in the journey and making sure rugby is something they can enjoy together.

Looking ahead, Stefan-Cherry said he hopes to continue serving and competing on the DAF rugby team. “Annual tryouts are a requirement, so staying physically and mentally fit is key to making sure I maintain my spot on the team.

“Playing on the team is a priority," he continued. “I’m grateful the DAF Sports Program has allowed me and other Airmen to not only serve but to show off our talents in the sports we love.”