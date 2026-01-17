Photo By Jean Graves | Maj. Laura Payton, chief of Anesthesia and Surgical Services at Bayne-Jones Army...... read more read more Photo By Jean Graves | Maj. Laura Payton, chief of Anesthesia and Surgical Services at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, speaks with Spc. Jose David, an orthopedic specialist assigned to BJACH, during a demonstration Jan. 2026 at Fort Polk, Louisiana, as Lt. Col. Robert “Scott” Wiltrout charts nearby. Certified nurse anesthetists provide anesthesia care across surgical, obstetric and emergency settings, supporting patient safety and medical readiness at the hospital. see less | View Image Page

Certified nurse anesthetists support surgical care, readiness at Fort Polk Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT POLK, La. — Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital is highlighting the role of certified nurse anesthetists in delivering safe anesthesia care and supporting medical readiness across the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk.



Certified nurse anesthetists at BJACH serve as the hospital’s primary anesthesia providers, delivering care across surgical, obstetric and emergency settings. Their work supports patient safety, ensures access to care in a rural environment and contributes to the readiness of Soldiers and Families assigned to the installation.



Maj. Bernard “Ben” Lease, a CRNA assigned to BJACH, said his interest in anesthesia began during a shadowing experience in his hometown of Fennimore, Wisconsin, where access to anesthesia providers was limited.



“Anesthesia providers in rural America are hard to come by, and I respect those CRNAs who work independently and care for people in small communities,” Lease said.



Lease earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Edgewood University in Madison, Wisconsin, and completed a Doctor of Nursing Practice through the U.S. Army Graduate Program in Anesthesia Nursing at Fort Sam Houston. He said CRNAs at BJACH tailor anesthetic care to individual patients using a combination of general, regional and spinal or epidural anesthesia techniques.



“That individualized approach increases safety, satisfaction and outcomes,” Lease said.



Maj. Laura Payton, chief of Anesthesia and Surgical Services at BJACH, brings more than two decades of Army service to her role. She earned a Doctor of Nursing Practice through Uniformed Services University in Bethesda, Maryland, and has served in anesthesia leadership roles across Army Medicine. She arrived at Fort Polk in 2025.



“Patients usually see me during a stressful time or situation,” Payton said. “My goal is to provide exceptional, safe care and good pain management.”



Payton oversees anesthesia services that support surgical readiness and ensure patients receive timely, high-quality care close to home. CRNAs at BJACH practice at full scope, allowing the hospital to maintain surgical capability in a rural setting while supporting the operational mission of the installation.



Maj. Sheena Jackson, a certified nurse anesthetist at BJACH, said vigilance and continuity of care are central to her role.



“As a CRNA, I remain vigilant in the care of patients and their Families any time anesthesia is required,” Jackson said.



Jackson completed her nurse anesthesia education through the U.S. Army Nursing Anesthesia Graduate Program. She said CRNAs remain with patients throughout surgical procedures, providing continuous monitoring and care from induction through recovery.



BJACH also relies on reserve component support to maintain anesthesia capability. Lt. Col. Robert “Scott” Wiltrout, a CRNA and Individual Military Augmentee, supports the hospital while maintaining a civilian anesthesia practice in Kentucky.



“I always enjoy coming to BJACH and helping Soldiers when support is needed,” Wiltrout said.



Wiltrout said his medical career followed a nontraditional path. He began as a surgical scrub nurse, later became a registered nurse first assistant, attended physician assistant school, and ultimately pursued anesthesia after discovering a passion for the specialty.



Wiltrout completed his anesthesia training on the civilian side and joined the Army Reserve in 2001. He has served for approximately 25 years, providing experienced clinical support during periods of increased operational demand.



National Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists Week observed Jan. 18–24, highlights the contributions of CRNAs across the country, particularly in rural and underserved communities. At BJACH, CRNAs play a critical role in ensuring patient safety, maintaining access to surgical care and supporting medical readiness for Soldiers, Families and the Fort Polk community.