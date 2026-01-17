NAMRU San Antonio enters Partnership Intermediary Agreement VelocityTX

Photo By Burrell Parmer | SAN ANTONIO – (Jan. 20, 2026) – Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, works alongside research partners in the civilian sphere, academia, industry, and other government agencies to drive support of the Department of War’s objectives for a lethal fighting force and ensures U.S. service members have access to the latest scientific advances. NAMRU San Antonio conducts gap-driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality while engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO – FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Jan. 16, 2026) – Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development (NMR&D), has entered into a Partnership Intermediary Agreement (PIA) with VelocityTX, a San Antonio-based bioscience innovation hub and economic development agency.

The agreement creates a direct pathway for innovators to collaborate on breakthrough medical technologies, and positions VelocityTX as a strategic connector between NAMRU San Antonio and the region's small businesses, academic institutions, and emerging technology developers.

The latest in a series of collaborative agreements between VelocityTX and the Department of War, the recently announced PIA completes the VelocityTX’s portfolio of partnerships across military service branches, following similar agreements with the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research (2022), the U.S. Air Force 59th Medical Wing (2023), and the Defense Health Agency (2025).

The new partnership will focus on NAMRU San Antonio’s critical research priorities, including combat casualty care, craniofacial and directed-energy trauma, and technologies that enhance warfighter readiness and survivability—research areas with profound implications for both military and civilian emergency medicine.

"I'm excited about the shared vision driving this agreement: a commitment to fostering innovation that benefits both our military and the wider community," said Dr. Darrin L. Frye, chief science director at NAMRU San Antonio. "VelocityTX provides direct access to NAMRU San Antonio for industry and academia, allowing us to better align our strengths and resources to accelerate the development of groundbreaking medical technologies that improve health outcomes for everyone."

Through the PIA, VelocityTX will identify and connect innovators whose technologies align with NAMRU San Antonio’s mission-critical research needs. The agreement streamlines collaboration by providing clear access to NAMRU San Antonio resources, prototype evaluation capabilities, and opportunities for joint research initiatives.

"This agreement represents a powerful step forward both for San Antonio's innovation ecosystem and for the future of military medical research," said Jeremy Nelson, chief innovation officer at VelocityTX. "We're honored to serve as a bridge between NAMRU San Antonio and the entrepreneurial, academic, and technology communities working to solve some of the most pressing healthcare challenges of our time. Together, we will help accelerate solutions that save lives—on the battlefield and at home."

The partnership also enables NAMRU San Antonio to host educational workshops and innovation-focused gatherings that will strengthen the region's biomedical research community. Both organizations expect the agreement to unlock new pathways for research translation and commercialization while reinforcing San Antonio's position as a premier hub for bioscience and military medical innovation.

As part of NMR&D, NAMRU San Antonio contributes directly to positive working relationships with partner nation militaries, keeping the scope of Department of War capabilities wide, and at the ready, to address emerging threats aboard.

VelocityTX, formerly known as the Texas Research & Technology Foundation, is a nonprofit organization established in 1984 to promote sustainable economic and community growth. In carrying out this mission, it seeks to advance San Antonio’s life sciences industry through the development of a state-of-the-art bioscience innovation campus on the city's near east side community.