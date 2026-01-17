Aqua Spin Returns to Fort Bragg, Bringing Low Impact Fitness to the Community

Photo By Jason Ragucci | According to national aquatic fitness research, water exercise can increase strength, energy, range of motion, muscle tone and balance; reduce stress, blood pressure, tension and joint impact; improve sleep and support recovery after injuries as well as provide a full body workout with less strain than land based cycling. Aqua spin classes are making waves again at Fort Bragg as community members return to Tolson’s indoor pool for a workout that blends cycling, resistance training and the therapeutic benefits of water. (Photo by Jason Ragucci, USAG Fort Bragg Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Jason Ragucci | According to national aquatic fitness research, water exercise can increase strength,...... read more read more

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Aqua spin classes are making waves again at Fort Bragg as community members return to Tolson’s indoor pool for a workout that blends cycling, resistance training and the therapeutic benefits of water. Wendi Lacobello, a group fitness instructor and longtime cycling enthusiast, leads the installation’s aqua spin program. Her journey with the class began in 2018 after she completed the Mike to Mike Half Marathon.

“My knee was doing something funny after the race, so I came to try aqua cycling,” said Lacobello. “It rehabbed my knee. It loosened everything up, and it was therapy for my body after the half marathon.”

Lacobello enjoyed the class so much that she asked how to become an instructor. After earning the required certifications, she began teaching in 2019—continuing throughout her first pregnancy.

“I taught the whole year while I was pregnant,” she said. “I came back after maternity leave, but then COVID shut everything down, and the Army moved our family to Oklahoma.”

For four years, no one taught aqua spin at Fort Bragg. When Lacobello returned in 2024, she discovered the program had been on pause since she left.

“The same person who hired me in 2018 hired me again in 2024,” she said. “I started teaching again in April, and it’s been awesome.”

Aqua spin is designed for adults of all ages and abilities. Riders sit on stationary bikes placed in waist‑deep water, using the natural resistance of the pool to challenge their muscles.

According to national aquatic fitness research, water exercise can:

Increase strength, energy, range of motion, muscle tone and balance

Reduce stress, blood pressure, tension and joint impact

Improve sleep and support recovery after injuries

Provide a full‑body workout with less strain than land‑based cycling

Lacobello said her classes focus on total‑body conditioning.

“We work arms, core and legs, we also add weights for extra resistance,” she said. “Anything you do in the water is rehabilitative. It loosens tight muscles, especially for people who sit at a computer all day.”

She also emphasizes confidence building.

“I want people to leave feeling good about what their bodies can do,” she said. “You won’t be sore, but you will be tired—and you’ll sleep really well that night.”

Lacobello encourages military spouses, veterans, active‑duty Soldiers and DoD ID cardholders to give the class a try.

“Anybody can do this at any fitness level,” she said. “It’s welcoming, it’s fun and it’s great for your body.” Aqua spin classes are currently offered at the Tolson indoor pool:

Wednesdays at 8:30 a.m.

Thursdays at noon

One Saturday each month at 9 a.m.

Check the group fitness schedule for dates and other classes at https://bragg.armymwr.com/application/files/6217/6797/4097/brgg-Group_Fitness_Schedule_2026_January_V2.pdf.