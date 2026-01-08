Maintainers Make it Happen: 2A Airmen Kick Off Second Phase of Career Field Strategy Working Groups

ARLINGTON, VA - Calling it “potentially the most revolutionary change in Air Force history,” Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Wolfe set the stage with opening remarks at the 2A Career Field Strategy 2.0 Working Group Kickoff Event. From Jan. 6 - 9, over 180 aircraft maintainers representing all MAJCOMs gathered for a single mission - to forge a more lethal, agile, and effective aircraft maintenance force.

Following CMSAF’s opening remarks, Lt. Gen. Kenyon Bell, Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Engineering, and Force Protection, took the stage and stressed the importance of the attendees’ work. “It is time we make a change, and it starts with you. This strategy will impact over 90,000 total force maintainers, changing the trajectory of the US Air Force.” He continued, “This is a pivotal turning point for the 2A Career Field. It won’t be easy, but we do hard things.”

Building on the foundation of the first working group kickoff event in August 2025, this event activated the final six of ten total working groups: Field Engagement, Retention and Incentives, Traditional Senior NCO, Training and Development, Specialist Track, and Organizational Structure. During the week, the teams scoped their responsibilities, set milestones, and established action plans for the next 30, 60, and 90 days. Their efforts will continue as they work virtually to develop formal recommendations.

Near the end of the week, Maj. Gen. Elizabeth Arledge, the Air Force Director of Logistics, motivated the teams to finish the week strong and outlined her goals for the future. She said, "My vision for aircraft maintenance is simple. We need to build a career field that our Airmen love - one they are proud of - while ensuring we are ready for any mission." In closing, she stated, "Getting this right is our top priority, and our maintainers are the ones who will lead us to success.”

The 2A Enlisted Force Development Team commented on the success of the event, stating, “We could not be more pleased with the level of synergy, excitement, and understanding that was gained throughout this monumental event. The team is ready to go full throttle in making significant strides towards a more ready and lethal aircraft maintenance enterprise.”

While this kickoff marks a major milestone, all involved recognize the hard work ahead. The 2A Enlisted Force Development Team noted, “There is much work yet to be done, but we are ready for the challenge.”

The 2A Career Field Strategy is a significant undertaking that aims to increase readiness and lethality while simultaneously revamping training, career development, and culture across the aircraft maintenance career fields. To achieve this, the Air Force has placed its aircraft maintainers at the forefront, empowering them to drive the mission forward.

And as CMSAF Wolfe said in his opening comments, "Maintainers make it happen."