Red Cross opens donation closet to serve Fort Benning Soldiers, Civilians and Families

FORT BENNING, Ga. – The American Red Cross opened a donation closet, named “Our Closet,” Jan. 15, 2026, at Fort Benning, located next to their current office in building 9230, near the commissary.
“We saw a need in the community,” said Michele Walton, American Red Cross Georgia Region program manager. “And we worked to go above and beyond the Red Cross’ mission to help meet that need at Fort Benning.”
The American Red Cross’ program, Service to the Armed Forces, provides support to service members, veterans, and their families world-wide, during emergencies, deployments, and other major life events. At Fort Benning, they now provide access to free non-perishable food, baby items, paper and hygiene products, and new and donated clothing, in sizes newborn to 3T, to anyone with a military identification or Common Access Card, including civil servants.
“We’ve been collecting items for a few months,” noted Walton. “We even had people ask if we take donations, go into the commissary and bring back baby food and formula.”
Fort Benning Garrison Commander, Col. Jerel, ‘J.D.’ Evans, attended the grand opening and provided remarks
“I really appreciate the regional partnership we have with the American Red Cross,” said Evans. “I want to highlight they do this because of their love of service to our community.”
A referral isn’t needed to use the American Red Cross “Our Closet,” which is open Mondays from 9 a.m. - noon, Wednesdays from 2 - 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. For more details, or to schedule an appointment, call 706-545-5194, or visit in-person at 8150 Marne Rd., Ste. A, building. 9230.
