NAVFAC Southeast Honors 2026 Architect and Project Manager of the Year

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast proudly announces the recipients of its 2026 Architect and Project Manager of the Year Awards. Jeremy DeRyk, Architectural Technical Discipline Coordinator, and Jose Arturo Deliz, Senior Project Manager, have been honored for their exceptional contributions to NAVFAC Southeast’s mission, demonstrating outstanding leadership, technical expertise, and unwavering commitment to excellence.

“Jeremy and Jose set the standard for leadership at NAVFAC Southeast.,” said Capt. Matthew Williams, commanding officer of NAVFAC Southeast. “Their leadership strengthens our mission readiness and drives a culture of continuous improvement and accountability. They inspire their teams to deliver innovative solutions that directly enhance our team’s effectiveness. By aligning their efforts with NAVFAC Southeast’s strategic priorities, they are not only fulfilling the command's objectives but are ensuring we empower our Navy and Marine Corps to be ready to fight.”

Architect of the Year – Jeremy DeRyk

DeRyk, named Architect of the Year, serves as the Technical Discipline Coordinator overseeing a team of 24 architects and interior designers. In this capacity, DeRyk has played a pivotal role in driving high standards of professional excellence and technical expertise within the Planning, Design & Construction Directorate.

"I am deeply honored to receive this award," said DeRyk. "It’s a testament to the incredible team I work with and our collective commitment to ensuring that the projects we deliver meet the highest standards of excellence, while supporting military readiness and the defense of this great nation."

DeRyk’s leadership was instrumental in the success of the $141 million Advanced Helicopter Training System Maintenance Hangar at Naval Air Station Whiting Field, NAVFAC Southeast’s largest in-house design-bid-built project. He skillfully guided his team through numerous environmental hazards by adapting designs, which included removing contaminated soil and installing a new, environmentally friendly Ignitable Liquid Drainage Floor Assembly (ILDFA) sprinkler system. This new system avoids the use of the controversial Aqueous Film-Forming Foam (AFFF). Furthermore, his successful implementation of the Early Contractor Involvement (ECI) process was highlighted as a best practice across the NAVFAC enterprise.

DeRyk also serves as architect and design manager for the soon to be completed Weapons Generation Facility at Barksdale Air Force Base, valued at $652 million. This project is quite exceptional as it involves the Navy contracting command awarding a project that will take place outside the usual Navy or Marine Corps facilities. Nevertheless, the primary mission remains to deliver essential services and maintenance required to ensure optimal readiness.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, DeRyk is also deeply committed to his community. He has taught Financial Freedom Classes weekly for two years, sharing his knowledge with others to help them achieve financial stability. DeRyk is a dedicated volunteer, having served as a leader of Mary’s Sons of Charity (MSOC) since 2019, where he organizes and supports charitable initiatives. He also volunteers at the local food bank and has contributed 5 hours per week to maintenance work and serving Mass at a local convent since 2023. His civic engagement highlights his dedication to service both inside and outside of his professional role.

Project Manager of the Year – Jose Arturo Deliz

Deliz, named Project Manager of the Year, is responsible for overseeing a portfolio of more than 30 projects valued at over $1 billion. His work spans across multiple bases and programs, including Military Construction (MCON), U.S. Army, Energy Resilience and Conservation Investment Program (ERCIP), and Unspecified Minor Construction (UMC). Deliz's exceptional leadership, technical knowledge, and strategic problem-solving have made him a go-to figure for policy and tool implementation within NAVFAC Southeast. His successful management of complex Army mega-projects, such as the Army Powertrain Program at Corpus Christi, Texas, has helped maintain on-schedule, on-budget performance despite technical and funding challenges.

"I am humbled to receive this recognition," Deliz stated. "This award represents the hard work and collaboration of all the teams involved in these projects. I’m grateful for the opportunity to contribute to NAVFAC’s success and to support the military’s vital missions."

As Senior Project Manager, Deliz successfully leads the construction of the $141 million state-of-the-art Advanced Helicopter Training System Maintenance Hangar at Naval Air Station Whiting Field. When completed, this facility will serve as the training birthplace for all future Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard helicopter pilots. Deliz's team has overcome significant construction challenges by pioneering an Early Contractor Involvement (ECI) strategy, optimizing space within a limited footprint, and adhering to strict airspace requirements. Notably, he developed a first-of-its-kind soil management plan to address PFAS contamination, setting a new precedent for future NAVFAC projects.

In addition to his project management achievements, Deliz is a dedicated mentor and leader within the NAVFAC Southeast Project Management community. He mentors new project managers, creates widely used Project Management Plan (PMP) templates, and leads schedule management training, helping to improve the quality and accuracy of project schedules across the command.

Through their exceptional leadership, technical expertise, and dedication to excellence, both DeRyk and Deliz have made invaluable contributions to NAVFAC Southeast and its mission. Their efforts continue to enhance the organization’s ability to deliver high-quality, mission-critical infrastructure projects that support military readiness.

Both individuals will represent NAVFAC Southeast in the enterprise-wide competitions for their respective categories.

About Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast, headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, provides planning, design, construction, contracting, environmental services, public works, real estate and facility maintenance for the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, Space Force, and other federal agencies across the Southeast. Its area of responsibility covers installations from Charleston, South Carolina, to Corpus Christi, Texas, and extends south to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.