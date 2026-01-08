Capt. Barreto assumes command of 433rd Logistics Readiness Squadron

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Melissa Estevez | Col. Jeremy Patrick, 433rd Mission Support Group commander, passes the guidon to Capt. Jose A. Barreto during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Oct. 4, 2025. The passing of the guidon is a symbolic tradition signifying the transfer of command authority. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Estevez) see less | View Image Page

Capt. Jose A. Barreto assumed command of the 433rd Logistics Readiness Squadron during a formal ceremony held here Oct. 4, marking a significant milestone in his career.

The ceremony was presided over by Col. Jeremy Patrick, commander of the 433rd Mission Support Group. Distinguished guests, 433rd LRS Airmen, friends and family members, gathered to witness the assumption of command one of the wing’s most critical support squadrons.

"This position is normally filled by an O-5," Patrick noted during his remarks. "But Capt. Barreto has already shown the drive, vision, and leadership of a seasoned commander. From day one, he walked into my office fully prepared, with a clear understanding of the mission and how he could contribute. You are truly getting someone who will prove to be a gifted leader."

The assumption of command ceremony serves as a public transition of authority and accountability from one leader to another. As part of the tradition, the squadron’s guidon was passed to Barreto, officially entrusting him with the responsibility of command.

In his first address as commander, Barreto emphasized readiness, pride, and purpose, setting a clear tone for his leadership.

“My vision is simple: to train and equip,” said Barreto. “Our nation sleeps peacefully because men and women are ready to do violence on their behalf. If we’re not ready, we fail. We do not accept failure.”

Barreto also highlighted the often-unseen but vital contributions of logistics professionals across the Air Force. “Without POL, jets don’t take off. Without TMO, nothing moves. Without supply, there are no parts. We are the staff behind the sword,” said Barreto. “We may not pull the trigger, but we make the trigger work.”

The captain took a moment to recognize his family, including his wife Valentina, their daughter Maria, and his mother, Maria del Carmen Martínez, who traveled from Spain to attend the ceremony.

“I couldn’t do this without their support,” said Barreto. “This moment is not mine alone — it belongs to all of us.”

As the ceremony concluded with the squadron's first salute to its new commander, Capt. Barreto left the Airmen of the 433rd with a final message:“We stand not because we are invincible, but because we are prepared. And we will remain ready always.”

The 433rd LRS is responsible for providing logistical support to the Alamo Wing, ensuring mission readiness through vehicle maintenance, supply operations, fuel distribution, deployment planning and more. Under Barreto’s leadership, the squadron will continue to support the wing’s strategic airlift mission, ensuring its continued success in training, mobilization, and global operations.