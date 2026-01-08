908th welcomes new Maintenance Group commander

Photo By Senior Airman Juliana Todd | U.S. Air Force Col. Shane Devlin, 908th Flying Training Wing commander, left, passes the 908th Maintenance Group's guidon to Col. Robert P. Mehan Jr. during the 908th MXG assumption of command ceremony Jan. 11, 2026, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The passing of the unit guidon is the symbolic act of Devlin bestowing command of the unit to Mehan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd) see less | View Image Page

The Commander of the 908th Flying Training Wing, Col. Shane Devlin, bestowed command of the 908th Maintenance Group to Col. Robert P. Mehan Jr. during an assumption of command ceremony Jan. 11, 2026, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.

Mehan has an extensive logistics and maintenance background with key expertise in sustainment and maintenance management, having experience with more than 15 different types of aircraft throughout the Air Force.

His history will greatly benefit the 908th as Mehan’s new position finds him in charge of providing maintenance and sustainment of the MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter, the aircraft selected to replace the aging UH-1N Huey fleet and mission sets, as the 908th becomes the formal training unit for Grey Wolf aircrew members.

During the ceremony, Devlin spoke highly of Mehan’s experience.

“He has worked on quite a few different aircraft. In fact, when you read his bio, I had no idea we had that many aircraft in the inventory,” Devlin joked. “Everything from antiquated aircraft to the F-22 and F-35, some of the most recent generation fighters that this nation has to offer.”

Devlin continued his comments by pointing out Mehan’s outstanding leadership and attention to detail.

Then Devlin closed his comments by saying, “rest assured that you are not getting just a commander, you’re getting an expert in his craft, someone that has deployed around the world, answering the nation’s call, and has a multitude of expertise. You are in good hands, and I cannot be prouder than to go ahead and pass the guidon to you Rob.”

After speaking, Devlin moved to center stage and was joined by Mehan and the 908th MXG Senior Enlisted Leader, Chief Master Sgt. Ronald Martin, for the ceremonial passing of the unit guidon.

Following Mehan receiving command, he began his remarks by thanking Devlin.

“Ever since we served as deputies at Keesler together, I was always in awe and admired your energy and passion, so I truly appreciate the confidence and trust you have in me,” said Mehan.

Mehan then thanked all those who helped set up and participate in the ceremony, followed by the many distinguished guests in the audience, including wing leadership, fellow commanders, total force and industry partners.

Mehan wanted to highlight the importance of his family, including his parents, and his wife and children.

He then turned his focus to the unit members.

“My biggest shout out goes to the 908th Maintenance Group,” said Mehan. “This is a day to celebrate all the great work you have done and are going to continue to do. It’s an incredibly humbling honor to join your team.”

Mehan continued his praise of the 908th maintainers and their reputation earned from decades of keeping the C-130’s of the 908th ready to fly anytime, anywhere.

He then shifted from the past to the present.

“Those same hands, that dedication, and the spirit that defined that legacy is what we see here today, mastering maintenance on the Grey Wolf,” said Mehan. “With this new airframe, we’ve been handed a mission that is critical to our nation’s defense. We are now the first link in our national strategic deterrence chain. The crews protecting our most vital assets cannot achieve mission lethality unless we do our jobs first. By providing safe reliable aircraft, your commitment is the foundation of their readiness.”

Mehan then spoke on his leadership philosophy, which he is asked about frequently.

“Honestly, after being here and watching it is no different than what you already have right here in this maintenance group and in the way you operate,” he said.

He continued by highlighting the group’s ownership and pride in the aircraft and their work on it, while they strive to solve problems by finding and establishing new and better ways to accomplish the mission.

Mehan’s view on his role and the future of the unit was made clear.

“My job is to champion your philosophy,” said Mehan. “My entire purpose here is to serve you. My role is to get you the tools, the training, and the support you need, and then get out of your way so you can continue to work your magic and execute the mission. I'm here to listen to you, to trust your expertise, and to fight for what you need to remain the best in the business and there is no question about that, Air Force Global Strike Command, Air Education and Training Command, and Air Force Reserve Command know that you are the best in the MH-139 business.”

Mehan is the former deputy commander of the 52nd Maintenance Group at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. He was commissioned through the Officer Training School in 2003. He has commanded two aircraft maintenance squadrons and has held maintenance and logistics roles at the squadron, group, wing, numbered Air Force, program office, and Air Force major command levels.

“The success of this vital mission rests well on skilled hands and brilliant minds. You are the heart, the soul, and the backbone of this organization. I am genuinely humbled and incredibly excited for the opportunity to work for you and I can’t wait to see everything that we accomplish together,” closed Mehan.