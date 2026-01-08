Maj. Morgan Parker assumes command of 433rd Maintenance Squadron Your browser does not support the audio element.

Maj. Morgan Parker assumed command of the 433rd Maintenance Squadron during an assumption of command ceremony at the Inter-American Air Forces Academy Auditorium here, Jan. 10, 2026.



Col. MichaelEgbalic, 433rd Maintenance Group commander, presided over the ceremony and presented the 433rd MXS guidon to Parker, symbolizing the formal transfer of authority and responsibility.



Egbalichighlighted Parker’s extensive experience and readiness for the role before giving her a direct charge.

“It takes will and skill to be a commander and she has both,” saidEgbalic. “As I pass this guidon to you as a symbol of command—I charge you with being bold—to always carefor yourAirmenand their families. I charge you with beingbrave in enforcing your discipline and maintenance efforts...and finally,to becourageous in leading your squadron from the front and meeting our nation’s needs.”



Upon accepting command, Parker addressed the men and women of the squadron, expressing her gratitude and outlining her leadership philosophy.



“My leadership approach is simple: take care of the Airmen and they will take care of the mission. It will be the foundation of everything I do,” said Parker. “As your commander, I will advocate for the resources you need to do your job safely and effectively. I will respect your time and your sacrifices by ensuring we are efficient and purposeful, and I will empower each of you to lead at every level.”



The 433rd Maintenance Squadron serves as the maintenance backbone for the wing’s fleet of eight C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft. Its Reserve Airmen are responsible for a wide range of equipment tasks, including home station check inspections, fabricating structural components, and maintaining aerospace ground equipment. These efforts are vital to sustaining the Air Force’s only C-5M formal training unit and ensuring the wing can deliver unmatched strategic airlift capability for Air Mobility Command missions around the globe.