NAVFAC Northwest Recognizes 2026 Engineers, Project Manager, and Architect of the Year

Photo By Amanda Surmeier | Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Northwest proudly recognizes the 2026 Military Engineer of the Year, Civilian Engineer of the Year, Project Manager of the Year, and Architect, Landscape, and Interior Designer of the Year for the Northwest area of operations. see less | View Image Page

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Northwest proudly recognizes the 2026 Military Engineer of the Year, Civilian Engineer of the Year, Project Manager of the Year, and Architect, Landscape, and Interior Designer of the Year for the Northwest area of operations.

“To meet the growing demand for sustainable military infrastructure in the Northwest area of responsibility, we must continue to recognize those who perform at the highest levels of Navy excellence,” said Capt. Preston Taylor, NAVFAC Northwest Commanding Officer. “Each award recipient consistently performs beyond regular duties and sets the standard for the rest of the command, demonstrating that perseverance and dedication to the mission drive success.”

Military Engineer of the Year – Lt. Cmdr. Michael Krestos, P.E.

Lt. Cmdr. Krestos distinguishes himself by leading a team of professionals responsible for more than $266 million in active construction projects across the Facilities, Engineering and Acquisition Division at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island. Over the last fiscal year, Krestos maintained the highest level of mission readiness across the installation, leading the execution of 220 contract actions valued at over $140 million. Additionally, he continues to demonstrate the highest technical and acquisition competencies across two complex and logistically challenging high-priority military construction projects. Through technical expertise, decisive leadership, and an unwavering commitment to mission success, Krestos exemplifies the very best of NAVFAC’s military engineers.

Project Manager of the Year – Christopher Pierson, P.E.

Pierson consistently demonstrates a high level of professionalism as a project management leader. He supports hundreds of projects valued at over $1.7 billion dollars, emphasizing quality project management practices and their critical impact on the U.S. Navy mission. Over the past year, Pierson assumed control of two offices supporting naval operations and reported to multiple commanding officers. These offices support several sponsor groups, contributing directly to the U.S. Navy’s top mission priorities, including the Shipyard Infrastructure and Optimization Program, the Navy Nuclear Deterrent Mission, and the Columbia-Class Submarine Program. Moreover, his ability to execute critical repair projects and his capacity to lead a large, diverse team across multiple locations while delivering projects on time and within budget make Pierson the ideal recipient of Project Manager of the Year.

Civilian Engineer of the Year – Michael Jones, P.E.

Jones once again received the Civilian Engineer of the Year nomination for the third year in a row due to his outstanding engineering skills that are critical to the success of NAVFAC Northwest’s Planning, Design, and Construction execution program. His technical solution and scoping skills dealing with military construction and facilities sustainment, restoration, and modernization within the NAVFAC Northwest area of responsibility are exceptionally noteworthy. Jones continues to train and educate others on the latest military construction budgetary and technical requirements and conducts numerous invaluable training sessions within his directorate for both peers and supervisors.

Architect, Landscape, and Interior Designer of the Year – Madeline Chu, R.A.

Chu provides exceptional architectural contributions across multiple projects, showcasing impactful achievements in design, construction documentation, and team leadership. Serving as job captain for highly visible projects, Chu ensures projects remain on schedule and adapt to changing requirements and modifications as needed. Chu fosters a positive and respectful work environment noticed by her peers, and employs a calm and direct approach to conflict resolution. Her significant contributions to the professional development and growth of her teammates makes Chu a model mentor for subordinate staff.

As the enterprise adapts to the evolving infrastructure needs of the Navy to remain competitive with U.S. adversaries, NAVFAC Northwest continues to refocus on contracting, engineering, and construction across its area of responsibility. The team of experts, including the 2026 award recipients, represents the best minds contributing to the success of building and maintaining military infrastructure that sustains the fleet for decades to come.

– USN –

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command is the naval shore facilities, base operating support, and expeditionary engineering systems command that delivers life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to the fleet and Marine Corps priorities. Follow us at www.facebook.com/navfac, and www.xcom/navfac. Read Seabee Magazine online at http://seabeemagazine.navylive.dodlive.mil/.