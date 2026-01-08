321st CRS Conducts Exercise Gilded Cage 26-1

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Devin Rumbaugh | U.S. Airmen assigned to the 321st Contingency Response Squadron execute the flush plan to the designated alternate tactical operations center after receiving simulated indirect fire during exercise Gilded Cage 26-1, at Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts, Dec. 5, 2025. The exercise is a simulated deployment exercise of a contingency response element consisting of 77 Airmen from across 40 Air Force specialty codes, testing the 321st CRS’ capabilities including airfield operations, force protection, code weather operations, and electromagnetic spectrum operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh) see less | View Image Page

A Contingency Response Element and a Contingency Response Team, formed by Airmen assigned to the 321st Contingency Response Squadron conducted exercise Gilded Cage 26-1, at Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts, Dec. 1-6, 2025.

The exercise scenario involved deploying a CRE consisting of 88 Airmen, and a CRT of 25 Airmen to separate operating locations to receive simulated humanitarian aid via aircraft, while maintaining security in the event of adversarial attacks, in a cold weather environment. All three tasks created a complex challenge for 321st CRS Airmen to overcome.

“Some of the primary learning objectives for this exercise included manning defensive fighting positions and entry control points, as well as developing base defense plans,” said Capt. John Dever, 321st CRS flight commander. “Our team created these plans and implemented them based on threats that presented themselves throughout the exercise.”

On top of implementing continuous changes in force protection procedures due to adversarial attacks, 321st CRS Airmen were also required to contend with changing temperatures throughout the exercise.

“With lows dipping into the single digits and multiple days of freezing precipitation and snow, this was an excellent opportunity to learn and overcome the challenges that present themselves and allowed us to understand the effects of cold weather on our equipment,” said Dever.

The exercise was organized by the 621st Contingency Response Group, and introduced new learning objectives, including the operational tests on new Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance small Unmanned Aerial Systems to improve force protection measures.

“We were able to employ the use of UAS technology as an ISR platform for the first time,” said Dever. “There were growing pains, but the team’s ability to learn, adapt, and innovate ensure we were always a step ahead.”

Along with familiarizing themselves with utilizing sUAS as an ISR platform, CRE and CRT members were also required to report sUAS sightings and apply counter sUAS tactics, techniques, and procedures.

“Counter UAS was a major new training objective for this iteration using an actual drone to act as an adversary, leading to more realistic initial actions from exercise players,” said Capt. Marko Popovich, 621st CRG exercise planner. “The use of a sUAS as an adversary allowed the members of the 321st CRS to respond to the UAS and its movements, requiring them to adjust their movements in accordance with the threat at hand.”

The 621st CRG planners implemented not only sUAS operations and counter sUAS reporting and responses, but also joint and total force partner training integration. Airmen assigned to the 321st CRS Airfield Assessment Team were able to conduct sling load and drop zone training with support from a U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to the Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 772, assigned to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, and two U.S. Air National Guard C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 143rd Airlift Wing, Rhode Island Air National Guard.

Training exercises like Gilded Cage hone combat readiness for Contingency Response Airmen with realistic training scenarios and allow for the development of future exercises.