New Year, New Goals: Exchange Wellness Services Support Healthy Starts Worldwide

DALLAS – As military families set wellness goals for the new year, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is supporting healthier lifestyles through a broad network of convenient wellness services at installations worldwide.

The Exchange provides convenient medical and wellness services at approximately 300 locations worldwide, offering care where military communities live and serve. Each year, approximately 1.3 million patients are seen across Exchange optical and optometry centers, dental offices, chiropractic clinics and other wellness locations.

These services help families, retirees and DoW and Coast Guard civilians access everyday care close to home, reducing the need to travel off installation for routine appointments.

“The Exchange is committed to supporting the wellness of our military communities,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “By offering convenient access to essential wellness services on installations worldwide, we help reduce barriers to care and support quality of life.”

Exchange wellness offerings vary by location and may include:

Optical and optometry services

Dental offices

Nutrition and wellness centers

Medical equipment and additional supplemental services

In the fall of 2026, the Exchange will open mental health clinics at Camp Foster in Okinawa and U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys in South Korea. Additional clinics will follow at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Yokota Air Base in Japan and Osan Air Base in South Korea.

Shoppers can explore available wellness services by installation through the Exchange’s Wellness Hub at https://publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/wellness/.

In addition to wellness services, Exchange stores and ShopMyExchange.com offer gear and products that support healthy living, including activewear, athletic footwear, fitness accessories and wellness essentials from national brands.

Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 51st-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $15 billion in earnings that support the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs.

