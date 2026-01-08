22nd ARW commences 2026 honorary commander ceremony

Photo By Senior Airman Amelio Brown | McConnell leadership, golden eagles and past and present honorary commanders, pose for a photo at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Jan. 9, 2026. Following the honorary commander induction ceremony, attendees came together for a group photo and a social event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amelio Brown see less | View Image Page

MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan. – The 22nd Air Refueling Wing honors 16 civic leaders as they are inducted into the 2026 Honorary Commander program on January 9, 2026 at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas.

The honorary commander program is an initiative designed to foster partnerships between the military and the local community, promoting mutual understanding and cooperation. It also allows for the community to play a role in supporting Airmen.

“You get to have a rare view through the window of the real world everyday happenings that Airmen are dealing with”, said Jerry Lazar, 22nd Maintenance Group honorary commander. “You can be a lever to help provide community support. You gain an understanding of what happens at McConnell Air Force Base which enables you to educate your communities as well as share information about your communities with your team.”

For the first time, the honorary commanders commemorated their induction by performing the ceremonial hand-off of the guidons that represent each section the civic leader is a part of. This new addition is a gesture that signifies that these honorary commanders are indeed a part of our military way of life.

“I challenge everyone in uniform to find that connection; to find that link in the community and bring it back to your units,” said Col. Joe Wall, 22nd Air Refueling Wing commander. “I always talk about, what are we doing this for? We’re doing this for the Airmen. We’re doing this for the people.”

Following the ceremony, Airmen, former and current honorary commanders, and their families attended a social in which everyone had the opportunity to ask questions, learn about one another, and make those connections that embody what the honorary commander program is all about.

Honorary Commanders Inducted:

-Mr. Kevin Saal, Wichita State University Athletic Director, Wing HCC -Mr. Joe Moshiri, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Davis-Moore Auto Group, OG HCC -Mr. Pat Pelkowski, Shaken or Stirred Bartending owner, MSG HCC -Mr. Ben Sauceda, 931st MSG HCC -Mr. Steven Werner, CEO and founder of Lawn Buddy, 184th Cyber OG HCC -Ms.Toni Porter, Vice President of Government Relations and Military Affairs for the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce, 184th ISR Group HCC -Ms. Sarah Lopez, Director of Donor Relations at HumanKind Ministries, 184th MSG HCC -Jake Ramstack, InSite Real Estate Group partner, 184th Regional Support Group HCC -Ms. Mandy Petre, 184th MDG HCC -Ms. BreAnna Monk, president and CEO of Wichita Festivals, 350th ARW HCC -Mr. Les Mangus, Director of Community Development for the City of Andover, 722nd AMXS HCC -Mr. Patrick Schwindaman, Fidelity Bank private banking officer, 22nd LRS HCC -Ms. Rolinda Sample, CEO of Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland, 22nd FSS HCC -Ms. Victoria Carro, Vice President of Government Relations for the Greater Wichita Partnership, 22nd Health Operations Squadron HCC -Dr Kaye Monk-Morgan, 22nd ARW Command Chief HCC -Mr. Tymber Lee, 22nd AMXS HCC

-30-