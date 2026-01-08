Space Force Teams with Universities to Advance Sonic Boom Research in California

Photo By Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi | A harbor seal swims in the ocean near Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 15, 2025. Lauren Cooley, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron marine mammal biologist, monitors and records the type, amount, and location of various marine mammals, as well as site weather information, in an effort to protect and upkeep Vandenberg’s environmental stewardship. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi) see less | View Image Page

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. -- As space launches increase in frequency, Vandenberg SFB is strengthening its efforts to balance national defense priorities with community and environmental stewardship.

Through a pioneering research collaboration with Brigham Young University (BYU), California State University Bakersfield (CSUB), and other partners, the base is advancing the study of rocket launch ascent acoustics and sonic booms, ensuring that the pursuit of space launch advancement aligns with responsible environmental and community considerations.

Since June 2024, Vandenberg has partnered with BYU and CSUB on the ECOBOOM program, which monitors sonic booms and their noise impacts on communities near the base.

“ECOBOOM has two facets. First, as ground truth, we are obtaining high-quality sonic boom and propulsion noise measurements,” said Dr. Kent Gee, a BYU Professor of Physics, who leads this study. “Then, we compare the data to state-of-the-art sonic boom simulations to understand effects of trajectory and weather patterns on boom footprint and intensity.”

The program has collected data from 23 rocket launches, building a database of 477 recordings using eight acoustic monitoring stations.

These specialized monitoring stations are deployed across Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, including the city of Ojai and other locations. Using this data, researchers employ PCBoom software to model sonic boom patterns, identifying upper-level wind direction above 15 kilometers altitude as a key factor influencing boom footprints.

The research has initially revealed seasonal variations in sonic boom patterns. During fall, winter, and spring, boom areas seem to expand and shift toward land, extending to the Cities of Ojai and Santa Barbara. In comparison, smaller boom areas are observed during the summer months.

“In support of launch operations, every sonic boom forecast is carefully analyzed to understand the atmospheric factors involved,” said Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander. “We have established thresholds that balance operational requirements with community impact, and we continue to collaborate with local governments to deploy monitoring stations and enhance our understanding of acoustic effects.”

Additional monitoring and data evaluation is planned to further analyze these patterns and ensure a comprehensive understanding of the phenomenon.

A Holistic Approach to Launch Noise and Environmental Management

The ECOBOOM program extends beyond data collection, integrating findings into operational planning to reduce noise impacts. Before every launch, the base conducts a Launch Readiness Review where data models predict noise effects. During the post-launch validation, the data is studied to inform future adjustments. This iterative process helps the Space Force optimize launch trajectories, balancing mission requirements with minimizing disruptions to populated areas.

“Space and test launches are vital to our nation’s strategic objectives and security,” said Horne. “The ECOBOOM program provides critical insights into environmental and acoustic impacts, enabling us to make informed decisions, such as prioritizing daytime launches, when possible, to mitigate impact to the public.”

Vandenberg is home to a dedicated team of over 40 civilians and contractors who work to protect the base’s rich biodiversity. Spanning 470 miles of natural streams, 9,100 acres of sand dunes, and 7,850 acres of wetlands, the base serves as a sanctuary for more than 330 wildlife species, including 17 threatened or endangered species, as outlined in the species under the endangered Species Act, such as the Southern Sea Otter and Western Snowy Plover. Conservation remains a top priority, with ongoing efforts to preserve these habitats through rigorous evaluation.

One conservation initiative at Vandenberg is the Beach Keeper program, which focuses on protecting the Western Snowy Plover, a threatened species native to the base and monitored by base personnel since 1993. As one of the world’s few remaining habitats for this bird, sections of base beaches, including the publicly accessible Surf Beach, are closed annually from May to September during its nesting season. Beach Keeper volunteers are stationed at the beach to educate visitors on the importance of conservation while helping to safeguard the plover and its habitat. To date, the program has reached over 20,000 individuals, promoting awareness and stewardship.

Additionally, the Snowy Plover Education Program, launched in 2020 by the Vandenberg Environmental team, has educated over 300 third graders from the Lompoc Unified School District, introducing them to the species at Surf Beach. For many, it is their first time experiencing the ocean, combined with lessons on the importance of conservation and the need to protect biodiversity and practice environmental stewardship.

Vandenberg SFB also leads an Interagency Environmental Working Group, convening quarterly since September 2024. This forum unites agencies like the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Federal Aviation Administration, and California Coastal Commission to share data and discuss coastal resource impacts, including findings from the sonic boom study.

Vandenberg SFB: A Strategic Hub for Space Launch and National Defense

While best known for its space launch mission, Vandenberg SFB is a critical hub for national defense and an essential location for U.S. space operations. As one of only two major strategic space launch bases in the country, it plays a pivotal role in supporting national security objectives. Uniquely, Vandenberg hosts all three U.S. Space Force Field Commands—Space Systems Command, Combat Forces Command, and Space Training and Readiness Command—serving as a central node for command, control, and training of space forces.

Vandenberg Space Force Base is home to over 54 mission partners, including units from the Department of War, intelligence communities, and commercial organizations. The base supports critical operations such as orbital tracking, advanced air and space testing, and homeland defense, solidifying its role as a cornerstone of national security. It is also the only U.S. Space Force installation serving as a NORAD/NORTHCOM alert base, underscoring its strategic importance.

Additionally, the base has conducted more than 300 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests, ensuring the reliability of the U.S. nuclear deterrent, and plays a key role in developing the Sentinel system, the replacement for the Minuteman III ICBM.

Vandenberg Guardians and Airmen work to strike a careful balance between cutting-edge innovation, defense, and environmental stewardship, upholding a strong commitment to safeguarding the nations safety and security while protecting the base’s vital natural resources for future generations.

For updates on confirmed launches from Vandenberg SFB Spaceport, sign up for launch alerts athttps://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/USDODSFVANDENBERGPA/subscriber/new.