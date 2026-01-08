U.S. Marine Corps reservists showcase teamwork while competing for the Major General William Pendleton Thompson Hill Food Service Award

Photo By Lance Cpl. Priscilla Flores | U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Patrick Tiernan serves steaks to Marines during a food service competition at Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 472, Wyoming, Pennsylvania, Jan. 11, 2026. Tiernan is the commanding general of 4th Marine Aircraft Wing. Marines participated in an inspection for the Maj. Gen. William Pendleton Thompson Hill Awards to demonstrate their quality of food preparation, sanitation, and customer service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Priscilla Flores) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Lance Cpl. Priscilla Flores | U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Patrick Tiernan serves steaks to Marines during a food...... read more read more

WYOMING, Pa. – U.S. Marine Corps food service specialists with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 472 conducted field kitchen operations while competing for the Major General William Pendleton Thompson Hill Food Service Award.

During the event, Marines prepared multiple meals, set up sanitation stations, and organized dining areas while operating under established timelines and inspection standards. The competition evaluated the Marines’ ability to provide food service in a field environment while maintaining cleanliness, efficiency, and coordination.

“This event helps ensure mission readiness,” said Sgt. Alexis Oshea, a food service specialist. “It makes sure that we can go wherever we need to go and not eat MREs the entire time while keeping morale up.”

Reservists operated within time constraints while adhering to health and safety requirements. Marines worked together to complete tasks required for food preparation, service, and cleanup.

Competing for the Maj. Gen. William Pendleton Thompson Hill Food Service Award provides food service specialists the opportunity to demonstrate their ability to support operations through sustained food service. The evaluation focuses on the execution of food preparation, sanitation procedures, and overall organization.

“The job isn’t only about cooking,” said Capt. Emily Manakides, the site commander of MWSS 472. “If food isn’t served on time, that can easily hinder operations.”

Throughout the event, Marines coordinated responsibilities between meal preparation periods and inspection phases. After completing meal service, the Marines arranged their dishes and cleaned equipment in preparation for inspection.

Whether selected for the award or not, the Marines demonstrated their ability to conduct food service operations in a field environment.

“There’s so much bonding when cooking, baking, and making food,” Lance Cpl. Amy Tran, a food service specialist expressed. “You never feel like you’re doing one thing on your own.”

The competition highlighted the role of food service specialists in supporting Marine Corps operations by providing timely and organized meals in austere conditions.