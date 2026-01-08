Representatives of Japan’s National Defense Medical College revisit NAMRU San Antonio

Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Jan. 13, 2026) – Representatives of...... read more read more Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Jan. 13, 2026) – Representatives of Japan’s National Defense Medical College (NDMC) met with leadership and research scientists of Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Research Institute. The visit, led by Dr. Manabu Kinoshita, NDMC’s chairman professor, Department of Immunology and Microbiology, continues a sustained partnership between NAMRU San Antonio and NDMC to enhance each other’s capabilities to counteract emerging threats, benefiting military health as well as global health security. Navy Medicine Research & Development (NMR&D) contributes directly to positive working relationships with partner nation militaries, keeping the scope of Department of War capabilities wide, and at the ready, to address emerging threats aboard. NAMRU San Antonio, part of NMR&D, conducts gap-driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality while engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Jan. 13, 2026) –



The visit, led by Dr. Manabu Kinoshita, NDMC’s chairman professor, Department of Immunology and Microbiology, continues a sustained partnership between NAMRU San Antonio and NDMC.



During the visit, NAMRU San Antonio researchers were briefed on numerous research projects by the NDMC delegation. Afterwards, the delegation toured the research laboratories utilized by NAMRU San Antonio personnel to include briefings on research projects on the efficacy of BoneTape and cold weather medical research in austere environments.



“It is important to maintain strong relationships,” said Kinoshita, who last visited NAMRU San Antonio in 2023. “Especially as Japan Self-Defense Forces and III Marine Expeditionary Force work jointly in the Asia-Pacific region.”



According to Dr. Darrin Frye, NAMRU San Antonio’s chief science director, sustained partnerships with international partners, like Japan's National Defense Medical College, is a vital component of Navy Medicine’s mission.



“These visits allow us to build upon our strong foundation and relationships, enhancing our collective ability to counteract emerging threats,” said Frye. “The opportunities for collaboration and knowledge-sharing during these meetings are invaluable, producing benefits that extend to both military health and global health security."



Navy Medicine Research & Development (NMR&D) contributes directly to positive working relationships with partner nation militaries, keeping the scope of Department of War capabilities wide, and at the ready, to address emerging threats aboard.



NAMRU San Antonio, part of NMR&D, conducts gap-driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality while engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.