Distinguished Chief Retires After 40 Years of Service

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Cindy Au-Wiafe | Brig. Gen. Sean F. Conroy, chief of staff of the Louisiana Air National Guard, presided over a retirement ceremony for Chief Master Sgt. Daryl J. Herty, state command chief of the LA ANG, at the Jackson Barracks Multi-Use Center in New Orleans, Jan. 10. Herty started his career in 1986 in the 159th Fighter Wing as an automative mechanic in the 159th Logistics Readiness Squadron and has served the unit for over 40 years.

NEW ORLEANS – Command Chief Master Sgt. Daryl J. Herty retired after 40 years of military service during a ceremony hosted by the Louisiana National Guard at the Jackson Barracks Multi-Use Center in New Orleans, Jan. 10.

Herty joined the 159th Fighter Wing in 1986 as an automotive mechanic with the 159th Logistics Readiness Squadron. He later served in numerous leadership positions, including first sergeant of the 159th Logistics Readiness Squadron, vehicle management and analysis supervisor, vehicle maintenance superintendent, command chief of the 159th Fighter Wing and eighth command chief of the Louisiana Air National Guard.

In 2024, Herty became the senior enlisted advisor of the Louisiana Air National Guard, advising the adjutant general on the supervision and management of Airmen during an aircraft conversion, multiple state activations and deployments to several combatant commands. In early 2025, he supported security operations in New Orleans following the New Year’s Eve terrorist attack.

Brig. Gen. Sean F. Conroy, Air National Guard assistant to the secretary of the Air Force- Manpower and Reserve Affairs, presided over the ceremony and presented Herty with the Legion of Merit, a presidential certificate of service, the retirement flag and certificate, and other retirement honors.

“The reason we are here today is to recognize an Airman who consistently exceeded expectations,” Conroy said. “Chief Herty instilled a dedication to mission and service throughout the force. In the Guard, retirement is less an ending and more a transition to continued service in a different capacity.”

During the ceremony, Herty expressed gratitude to mentors, family members and fellow Airmen who supported him throughout his career. He reflected on growing up around the unit with his father and the significance of having his own children present to witness his retirement.

Herty also thanked Airmen who assisted his family during his wife’s cancer treatment, citing their support as a reflection of the Guard’s commitment to taking care of its own. Herty plans to spend more time with his family and travel during his retirement.