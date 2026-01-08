A Legacy of Innovation: Dr. Commander's 40-Year impact at NSWC Panama City Division

Photo By John Green | Dr. Kerry Commander, Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division chief technology officer. He arrived to this Navy lab in September 1985 and has supported the warfighter for more than 40 years. see less | View Image Page

For four decades, Dr. Kerry Commander has been a pivotal figure at the Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division (NSWC PCD), navigating the ever-evolving currents of naval technology and strategic defense. From his arrival in September 1985 as a research physicist to his current role as chief technology officer (CTO), Dr. Commander's career is a testament of dedication, innovation, and unwavering commitment to the warfighter. As CTO, he formulates the command’s technical vision, guides innovation and investment strategy—particularly within the Naval Innovative Science and Engineering program, which provides financial support for various research projects, technical training, and laboratory infrastructure investments. He is also responsible for bringing attention to emerging technologies that may enhance warfighting capability and operational readiness.

His journey with the Navy began after completing his Ph.D., in Physics at the University of Mississippi. Drawn by the allure of "challenging problems, great research facilities, collaboration opportunities second to none, competitive compensation, and the right cause – helping the warfighter," he embarked on a career that would see him at the forefront of naval research and development.

Reflecting on his early years, Commander notes a significant shift in the command's approach to its mission.

"During the first decade of my career, NSWC PCD was to a large degree responsible for developing the engineering solutions together with industry before turning over the advanced engineering development drawings to industry for production," he said. "In the mid to late 1990’s, there was a [higher department] policy change to get industry much more involved at an earlier stage of development whereby we would provide requirements to industry and let them come up with solutions to meet our mission needs."

Despite challenges including post-Cold War era funding and several rounds of Base Realignment and Closure processes, Commander and his teams overcame many obstacles, and his career was punctuated by moments of immense pride.

“Two accomplishments standout for me. First, the tremendous success we had with the Surface Ship Torpedo Defense programs, where a large, high-performing team realized numerous important achievements,” said Commander. “The other was the successful 2004 demonstration of synthetic aperture sonar on an autonomous underwater vehicle for mine hunting during the Combined Joint Task Force Exercise 04-2, which was a joint military exercise aimed to prepare more than 28,000 troops for multinational interoperability and to certify the USS John F. Kennedy carrier strike group for deployment. I felt very fortunate to be a part of those efforts.”

Technology has been a constant and transformative force throughout his tenure. From the delivery of increasingly advanced and accessible technologies to the digital revolution that has shifted the balance in naval warfare, making information and connectivity as crucial as firepower.He stated that automation has changed the way we do everything, and he has seen its impact from battlefield awareness to the very structure of military operations firsthand.

To those just starting their professional careers at NSWC PCD, he offers this wisdom.

"This Navy lab offers incredible career opportunities and flexibility. Besides technical skills, one needs to collaborate well with colleagues here, as well as across the country, and often internationally, too,” he said. “With very few exceptions, naval technological innovation is a team sport and the important technological advances we make are mostly made by high-performing teams."

This emphasis on teamwork has been a cornerstone of his leadership philosophy and a key to his success.

"Lead by example and never compromise your integrity," he advised. "Always keep your focus on the mission and the warfighter, and when called for, make sacrifices that may be necessary to benefit both."

As the Navy lab turned 80 in 2025, Commander's impact is etched in the annals of its history.

“It feels great knowing you were part of the team that produced so many cutting-edge technologies and knowledge about how best to use them to make any fight with the enemy an unfair advantage in favor of our sailors and marines,” he said. “I hope my legacy will be one of championing science and technology for the long fight and recruiting, hiring, and promoting the careers of some of the Navy’s best scientists and engineers focused on developing technology for our mission needs.”

Among his many accolades, Commander was recognized with the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) 2013 Undersea Warfare Bronze Medal Award for Technical Merit, becoming the 10th NSWC PCD employee to receive this award, and would later receive NDIA’s Silver Medal Award, becoming only the second command awardee for this honor. In 2022, he also received the Vice Admiral Charles B. Martell - David Bushnell Award, given by the Undersea Warfare Division to a distinguished individual for their exceptional contributions in the field of Anti-Submarine and Undersea Warfare. Interestingly enough, Commander's celebrated career almost didn't happen.

“As a college freshman, I was undecided between studying my initial major of medicine and physics and mathematics. Today, I would tell a younger me that you are on the right path so just enjoy the ride – and study more and party less,” he said. “It really was a fluke that I even discovered the job opportunities available here about two months before I graduated college. I was making plans to take a job with a large defense contractor before discovering this Navy lab and all the opportunities it had to offer. I look back on that event now and it seems like finding a winning a lottery ticket!"

Dr. Kerry Commander's 40-year journey at NSWC PCD has been a powerful narrative of dedication, leadership, and the profound impact one individual can have on a vital national institution. His contributions have shaped the Navy’s technological landscape and inspired a generation of scientists and engineers to continue the critical work of defending the nation.