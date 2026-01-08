Expect the unexpected: Fort Carson incorporates new technology to better prepare for future combat operations

Photo By Emily Peacock | FORT CARSON, Colo. — An infantry variant and a vehicle variant stand idle at Range 127 on Fort Carson Dec. 12, 2025. Both variants are part of the Army’s new Trackless Moving Target program which aims to effectively prepare Soldiers for the realities of combat. see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colo. — As George Floyd surveys the terrain of Range 127, he reflects on his career as an Infantryman and how training has evolved exponentially to meet the demands of current and future conflicts. From the top of the range’s watch tower, Floyd taps a few keys on a computer and waits. Seconds later, a green target closely resembling the shape of a man emerges from behind a berm. The target is mounted on a small, four-wheeled vehicle, which enables the target 360 degrees of maneuverability. “Historically, the Army has used Stationary Infantry Targets to train Soldiers on how to shoot moving targets, but because most targets move on a side-to-side track, after a few rounds Soldiers know exactly where to shoot. It becomes predictable,” said Floyd.

Floyd oversees the Trackless Moving Target (TMT) program, an initiative developed by the Army’s Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training and Instrumentation department, which combines range control software with legacy targets commonly found at most training installations.

“The TMT software incorporates reactive behaviors into the target’s movements, so when Soldiers shoot close to the target, it begins to demonstrate evading maneuvers rather than it’s typical left-to-right or up-and-down movements,” said Floyd.

In turn, what was once predictable has now become unexpected.

The TMT program utilizes two variant targets: the infantry variant, which is used to mimic the movements of an opposing infantryman who can bound and retreat; and the vehicle variant, which is used to simulate a manned fighting vehicle as it maneuvers over difficult terrain.

In addition to the software, variants can be controlled manually with a remote control.

Floyd said the goal is simple: to effectively train Soldiers for the realities of combat.

“Having spent a career in the infantry, I can tell you that shooting at a moving target is extremely hard to do,” said Floyd. “The TMT system simulates the realistic movements of ground forces, allowing Soldiers to train more effectively so that if they see combat one day, they’re adequately prepared.”

Anthony Meyers, Fort Carson’s Remote Enhanced Training System manager, said the TMT concept has been nearly 12 years in the making, with Fort Carson receiving the first official fielding. The TMT package includes three infantry variants and three vehicle variants. Weapons systems with up to .50-caliber rounds can be used on the targets, opening the door to infantry, sniper and Special Forces units.

“Pretty soon we’ll also be able to support door gunnery training,” said Meyers. “So, the TMTs won’t just prepare Army Soldiers for real-life combat, but Marines as well.”

Last month, Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, were among the first to visit Range 127 and train with the new technology.

“Soldiers were excited for the challenge,” said Staff Sgt. Nicholas Worley, the NCO in charge of the training for 1st Bn., 8th Inf. Reg.

In addition to adjusting their line of fire to hit a moving target, the TMT training tested squads’ situational awareness and communication, he said.

“Traditionally, the targets would pop up and then fall down once hit,” said Worley. “During this squad live-fire, Soldiers had to practice quick decision making under pressure, prioritize targets that posed the greatest threat and communicate with each other about the advancing targets.”

While traditional qualification exercises are evaluated based on the number of successful hits to a target, Worley said squads were evaluated based on how close targets get to Soldiers before receiving fire.

“This is something Soldiers haven’t typically seen or trained with before,” said Worley. “Soldiers have to be aware of their environment, and a moving target definitely adds an element of urgency you only find at the Joint Readiness Training Center (at Fort Polk, Louisiana) or in combat.”

To learn more about TMT, visit https://www.peostri.army.mil/Project-Offices/PM-TRADE/PdM-TTS/TMT/.