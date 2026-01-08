Naval Postgraduate School and Office of Naval Research Announce Tactical Missile Innovation Prize Challenge

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Janiel Adames | Monterey, Calif. — Recent NPS doctoral graduate U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Dillon Pierce completed his dissertation on the rapid development of tactical missile capabilities leveraging advancements in commercial rocket technology, briefing Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan on his research during a visit to NPS in May 2025. Pierce’s research paved the way for NPS’ first-ever prize challenge, inviting industry and research teams to propose new development methodologies in a competition for the $200,000 top prize. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janiel Adames) see less | View Image Page

Monterey, Calif. — The Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), in collaboration with the Office of Naval Research (ONR), today announced the launch of the Tactical Missile Innovation Challenge, a prize-based competition to accelerate innovative approaches to tactical missile development.

Interested parties should review the Complete Challenge Document and Submission Form for full submission requirements, evaluation criteria, and additional details.

“The Tactical Missile Innovation Challenge addresses not only technical requirements but accelerates the speed for how critical capabilities get to the Fleet,” said Kaitie Penry, NPS Director, Emerging Tech & Innovation. "As threats evolve faster than traditional development timelines, we need new ways to rapidly design, test, and transition concepts to capabilities. NPS is uniquely positioned to help in this effort—bringing together operationally experienced students, world-class faculty, and trusted industry and government partners in a collaborative environment built for learning and experimentation.”

Penry added that the Tactical Missile Innovation Challenge also helps strengthen the innovation operating concept that will underpin the future Naval Innovation Center at NPS—a purposefully designed facility to accelerate capability solutions at greater speeds and scale.

The U.S. military faces an urgent need for tactical missile capabilities that are more affordable, scalable, and adaptable to rapidly evolving threats. The Tactical Missile Innovation Challenge seeks to address this need by inviting industry and research teams to propose new development methodologies and executable plans that can underpin future all-up-round (AUR) missile concepts.

Unlike traditional acquisition solicitations, this challenge emphasizes how missiles are developed, not a completed hardware design or prototype. The challenge is intended to surface innovative development pathways that can transition more rapidly and efficiently into naval and joint operational contexts.

Submissions will be evaluated on the strength, credibility, and executability of the proposed development methodology and plan. Phase 1 submissions are due February 26, 2026. A winner will be announced in early April following finalist pitches and evaluation periods.

One winning participant will receive $200,000 provided by ONR. The winning team and other strong candidates may also be offered opportunities to pursue a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with NPS to enable continued collaboration with naval research or acquisition partners. Any CRADA would be negotiated separately and is not guaranteed.

The Tactical Missile Innovation Challenge is open to for-profit U.S. businesses. Academic institutions, Federally Funded Research and Development Centers (FFRDCs), and University Affiliated Research Centers (UARCs) may participate, but priority will be given to for-profit entities with a credible path to production.

NPS will host an Ask Me Anything session with the challenge lead on January 29 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Standard Time. Register to attend at https://www.npsfoundation.org/askmeanything.

Program administration for the Tactical Missile Innovation Challenge is provided under a Partner Intermediary Agreement between NPS and the Naval Postgraduate School Foundation, a 501(c)3 dedicated to supporting the people, research and innovation at NPS.

NPS, located in Monterey, California, provides defense-focused graduate education, including classified studies and interdisciplinary research, to advance the operational effectiveness, technological leadership, and warfighting advantage of the naval service. Established in 1909, NPS offers master’s and doctorate programs to Department of War military and civilians, along with international partners, to deliver transformative solutions and innovative leaders through advanced education and research.

The Department of the Navy’s Office of Naval Research provides the science and technology necessary to maintain the Navy and Marine Corps’ technological advantage. Through its affiliates, ONR is a leader in science and technology with engagement in 50 states, 55 countries, 634 institutions of higher learning and nonprofit institutions, and more than 960 industry partners.