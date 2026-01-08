BAMC receives highest Leapfrog grade for safe, high-quality care

Photo By Jason W. Edwards | Kim Dang, registered nurse, left, and Army Maj. (Dr.) Mateo Houle, pulmonary critical care fellow, discuss a care plan with retired Army Sgt. Javier Arizola at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, June 18, 2025. TRICARE beneficiaries who are hospitalized in a network hospital can request transfer to BAMC by calling 210-916-2733. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – Brooke Army Medical Center received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for Fall 2025, demonstrating a commitment to continuous improvement in providing high-quality care to its patients.

“BAMC is again honored to be recognized by receiving an ‘A’ in the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assessment,” said Dr. Evan Renz, BAMC deputy to the commander for quality and safety. “This recognition represents not only a commitment on the part of BAMC, but a larger commitment made by the Defense Health Agency to make patient safety the top priority for all of our patients. Working to achieve Leapfrog standards aligns with our overall commitment to Ready Reliable Care.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade program allows all participating hospitals to benchmark their safety efforts on a national level.Updated twice per year, the grades evaluate 22 evidence-based measures of patient safety and make it easier for patients to understand the safety standards of their local health care facilities. In the Fall 2025 ratings, 32% of participating hospitals nationwide received the highest grade. Of the eligible military hospitals participating in the grading assessment, 90% received an "A"grade.

“Earning the top grade among America’s participating hospitals is truly a team effort; this recognition is not earned by a small number of leaders, but truly the entire organization,” said BAMC Commander U.S. Army Col. Kevin Kelly. “Considering that the grade includes 22 evidence-based measures, there are many processes that must be monitored by many people and adhered to by many more to achieve this top grade.”

Even something as simple as proper hand washing can make a significant impact on preventing infection. “We know from strong data that compliance with the seemingly simple task of handwashing makes a huge difference in infection prevention,” explained Bryan Abejuela, BAMC infection and prevention control specialist.“Our Infection Prevention and Control team works tirelessly to engage with and support thousands of staff members in adhering to great handwashing practices.We have observed our rates of serious infections remain near zero on most units and remain at zero for some. These results and the efforts to achieve them are recognized and acknowledged by leaders at all levels.”

“These ratings underscore the strength of our integrated military health system and the unwavering commitment of our teams to safe, high-quality care,” said Maj. Gen. Jeannine Ryder, DHA’s acting Assistant Director for Health Care Administration. “When our hospitals perform at this level, it reinforces trust — trust from our patients, our families, and the service members who rely on us to sustain readiness at home and abroad. This achievement reflects disciplined processes and a continuous focus on improvement across every military treatment facility.”

BAMC is the only Level I Trauma Center in the Department of War. It serves San Antonio and the surrounding region, caring for more than 6,000 military and civilian trauma patients each year, including 750 burn patients, from an area that stretches across 22 counties in Southwest Texas encompassing more than 2.8 million people.

About 85 percent of BAMC’s trauma admissions are community members without military affiliation. BAMC can accept civilian trauma patients for care through the Secretary of the Army Designee Program and related special authorities.

“BAMC is committed to transparency and ensuring the highest possible quality of care throughout our medical center,” said U.S. Army Col. Luis Rohena, BAMC chief medical officer. “As the largest and most robust medical treatment facility within the military healthcare system we have a special responsibility to ensure that the quality of care remains at the highest levels regardless of complexity or volume of care: each and every patient encounter is important.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade program is run by the Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog that advocates for improved patient safety in health care. The program is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public.