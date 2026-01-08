U.S. Army Europe and Africa Customs Agency News Release: Guidelines for operating home-based businesses in Germany

By Astrid Glockner, USAREUR-AF Customs Agency



WIESBADEN, Germany – Tax- and duty-free privileges under the NATO Status of Forces Agreement are not permitted for any commercial enterprise, including home-based businesses, according to customs officials.



This prohibition extends to U.S. Army in Europe and Africa-plated privately owned vehicles, which are for personal use only. Using these vehicles for business, such as delivering goods or providing transportation for a fee, is prohibited. A vehicle needed for a business must be registered in the German system and will not be eligible for tax-free fuel.



The Military Postal Service is also restricted to personal use and cannot be used to send or receive business-related items or correspondence. For items purchased in countries outside the European Union, all goods intended for commercial activities must be cleared by German customs. The AEA 550-175A customs form cannot be used to avoid duties or taxes on these items.



Additionally, tax-free goods from the Commissary, Exchange, or the Army and Air Force Exchange Service catalog must not be used for business purposes. This includes using a computer from the Exchange for business operations or food from the Commissary for a baking or catering business. Value Added Tax forms cannot be used to purchase business equipment or supplies.



A home-based business is a private enterprise conducted from a residence and can be a valuable source of employment for family members of sponsors stationed in Germany. However, whether working as a freelancer, an interior decorator making house calls, an online merchant or developing a startup, owners must comply with German law and U.S. military regulations.



Adherence to these guidelines helps avoid significant fines, tax demands and potential prosecution by German authorities, as well as military administrative or civilian misconduct actions.



For more information about how to properly operate a home-based business in Germany, contact the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz private organizations and home-based businesses office: https://kaiserslautern.armymwr.com/programs/private-organizations-unit-funds-and-home-based-business

