Illinois National Guard, Portugal Formalize New State Partnership Agreement

Photo By Cpl. Justin Malone | Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd, The Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard, and Portuguese Lt. Gen. Rui Freitas sign the formal agreement creating the State Partnership Program between the Illinois National Guard and the Portuguese military on Jan. 12 at the Portuguese Ministry of Defense in Lisbon.

The Illinois National Guard and the Ministry of National Defense of the Portuguese Republic held a ceremony Jan. 12, 2026, in Lisbon to officially establish a new State Partnership between the two armed forces.

The agreement marks a significant step in strengthening bilateral military cooperation between the United States and Portugal through the National Guard State Partnership Program.

“This State Partnership Program gives the United States and Portugal another practical mechanism to turn our shared interests into concrete outcomes,” said the U.S. Ambassador to Portugal John Arrigo. “I look forward to seeing this partnership grow and deliver meaningful results in the years to come.”

Chief of Staff of the Portuguese Armed Forces, Gen. José Nunes da Fonseca, described the agreement as an important first step for the two allied nations.

“We are confident this is a significant step forward,” Fonseca said. “It represents a commitment by two allied nations that share responsibilities in promoting cooperation, collective security and international stability. Both the Illinois National Guard and the Portuguese Armed Forces will be committed and proud to serve together in honor of the United States of America and Portugal.”

The State Partnership Program is a Department of War initiative led by the National Guard that supports the security cooperation objectives of U.S. combatant commands and aligns with U.S. State Department strategies. Through the program, the National Guard builds enduring relationships with partner nations by sharing military expertise, exchanging defense knowledge and strengthening mutual security cooperation.

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd, The Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard, said the partnership comes at a critical time for NATO allies.

“The threats to our NATO allies and partners are increasingly complex, combining conventional and unconventional tactics, terrorism, cyberattacks and information warfare designed to destabilize alliances,” Boyd said.

Planned areas of collaboration between the two armed forces include cybersecurity, defense industry engagement, aircraft and technology modernization, academic partnerships, public safety, and disaster response.

“The partnership we’ve signed today highlights the strength of NATO and the enduring alliance between Portugal and the United States,” Boyd said. “Together, the Illinois National Guard and the Portuguese Armed Forces remain prepared to deter threats to NATO security now and in the future.”

Boyd added that the Illinois National Guard is fully committed to building a meaningful and enduring partnership rooted in shared democratic values.