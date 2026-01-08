Ceremony marks start of 180th ESC federal active duty

Photo By Mike Vrabel | The Virginia National Guard’s Powhatan-based 180th Engineer Support Company, 276th...... read more read more Photo By Mike Vrabel | The Virginia National Guard’s Powhatan-based 180th Engineer Support Company, 276th Engineer Battalion, 329th Regional Support Group conducts a departure ceremony Sept. 8, 2025, at Powhatan High School in Powhatan, Virginia. The unit will conduct pre-mobilization training in Texas before deploying to support Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa and U.S. Africa Command to enhance regional stability and strengthen relationships with partner nations through construction projects across the region. During the ceremony, Maj. Gen. James W. Ring, the Adjutant General of Virginia, Brig. Gen. Charles B. Martin Jr., commander the Virginia Army National Guard, and Capt. Catherine Bean, commander of the 180th, gave remarks to the unit and gathered family and loved ones. Volunteers with the Virginia Defense Force provided parking assistance, and Powhatan High School Junior ROTC cadets acted as the color guard for the ceremony. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mike Vrabel) see less | View Image Page

POWHATAN, Va. — Approximately 130 Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Powhatan-based 180th Engineer Support Company, 276th Engineer Battalion, 329th Regional Support Group marked the beginning of their federal active duty mobilization to the Horn of Africa with a departure ceremony Sept. 8, 2025, in Powhatan, Virginia.



During the ceremony, Capt. Catherine Bean and 1st Sgt. Bryan Estes, the 180th ESC command team, furled their organizational colors to signify the start of the mobilization. They will unfurl the colors when they arrive in the Horn of Africa and officially take responsibility for their mission.



The 180th will take responsibility as the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa’s engineer capability from the New York National Guard’s 152nd ESC. The 180th will support CJTF-HOA and U.S. Africa Command to enhance regional stability and strengthen relationships with partner nations through various construction projects coordinated across the Horn of Africa.



Maj. Gen. James W. Ring, the Adjutant General of Virginia, and Brig. Gen. Charles B. Martin Jr., commander of the Virginia Army National Guard, both gave remarks during the ceremony encouraging the engineers ahead of their departure.



“How proud it is for me to stand before you as your Adjutant General, looking at the faces of each of your Soldiers, recognizing you are ready for your mission,” said Ring. “We celebrate each and every one of you this evening. The skills that you’ll bring within the base camps where you will work will set conditions for those other joint members serving on that continent, to ensure that tyranny doesn’t go into those communities.”



“Please know how proud of you I am for carrying on the tradition of selfless service,” said Martin. “I’m grateful, as are your fellow citizens, for each of you and for your families who provide the support that enables you to serve.”



Bean also addressed her Soldiers and the family members and loved ones in the audience.



“Over the last year, you have trained hard, sacrificed much and stood ready to answer our nation’s call,” Bean said. “Stepping up for a forward deployment is no small feat - you are the 1% of the 1%. I am proud of each and every one of you.”



Bean also thanked the Soldiers’ families for the support they have provided and will provide their Soldiers as they prepare for an extended absence.



“You are the quiet strength behind every Soldier here,” said Bean. “Your love, patience and support this last year have been invaluable, and we could not do what we do without you.”



Martin acknowledged the sacrifice of the communities where the deploying Soldiers live.



“When not in uniform, these Soldiers are first responders, teachers, coaches and neighbors in the local community, who are trained and ready to respond at a moment’s notice,” said Martin.



“Let’s remember that peace and stability doesn’t just occur,” said Ring. “It comes because men and women just like you are willing to serve not because of themselves, but in support of freedom and stability of others. We in this auditorium are extremely proud who you are, and we know we can count on you to be always ready, always there. We salute you for your service, and we look forward to welcoming you home again during a redeployment ceremony.”



“Tonight as we prepare to depart, know this: We will accomplish our mission, and we will come home together,” added Bean.



Before traveling overseas, the engineers are finishing their pre-mobilization training at Fort Bliss, Texas. The company departed for Fort Bliss a day after the deployment ceremony, after spending a few last precious minutes with their loved ones at the Powhatan Readiness Center.



The 180th most recently deployed in 2008, serving in Iraq for 10 months. In 2021, the company supported an Arkansas National Guard brigade’s rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana.



Photos of the 180th Engineer Company training on core engineer tasks June 15, 2025, at Fort Pickett, Virginia on Flickr at [https://vngpao.info/545j6xkh](https://vngpao.info/545j6xkh).



Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa has about 2,000 personnel from across the U.S. military operating in Sudan, Somalia, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Seychelles and Kenya.