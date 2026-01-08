$55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy reaches 40 percent complete

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors complete work Jan. 7, 2026, for the fiscal year 2024-funded $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy, Wis. The project description states the plan is to build the two buildings based on the standard layout depicted in the Operational Readiness Training Complex. The project calls for the construction of two new 48,000-square-foot, four-story Collective Training Officers Quarters buildings. The contract duration is scheduled for completion in 1,260 calendar days. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

As of Jan. 9, 2026, the progress on the $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project, which is managed by the Army Corps of Engineers, has surpassed 40 percent complete.

The project includes two buildings being constructed in a sizeable construction space of the installation’s 1600 block of the cantonment area. On the west building, the contractor has been busy finishing framing so they can then fully cover the building. On the east building, more of the exterior walls were receiving brick placement.

The contractor for the project, BlindermanPower (Construction), which has also completed another major project at Fort McCoy — the fiscal year-2022 funded South Barracks Project, was awarded a contract totaling $55,759,100, according to the Army Corps of Engineers. The notice to proceed was acknowledged on July 19, 2024. The contract duration is scheduled for completion in 1,260 calendar days.

In 2024, for numerous months, actual full construction of the new buildings had to wait for another contractor to move five World War II-era barracks buildings. Those are destined for a separate future project, Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW) officials said.

The project description in the contract states the plan is to build the two buildings based on the standard layout depicted in the Operational Readiness Training Complex.

“This facility is required to replace antiquated World War II-era wood transient training officer quarters currently being utilized to train Soldiers during major exercises, annual training, battle assembly, and mobilization at Fort McCoy,” the description states. “This facility will be designed with the ability to be winterized or deactivated during the winter months.”

Ken Green with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Resident Office at Fort McCoy said with the project now being 40 percent complete, the contractor will continue at a strong pace.

In his Jan. 9 update, Green gave the latest actions.

“In the west building, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing rough-in continued,” Green wrote. “Interior and exterior spray foam continued. Interior rough-in framing and sheet rocking continued. Masonry continued, west side section A. Standing seam roof panels install started. Finishing of sheet rock started. Sound insulation started.

“In the east building, structural steel erection continued for section B,” he wrote. “Winterization continues. Exterior stud framing continued section A & B. Exterior spray foam started on structural steel in-fills. Column pads placed section B.”

The project description, also as stated in previous news articles, gives more information about how the project will continue to grow.

“When Fort McCoy is not stood up as a mobilization platform, its primary mission is to support the seasonal requirements of training … Army Reserve Soldiers,” the description states. “In order to conserve as much energy as possible, while also decreasing the funding necessary to field extended utility costs, this building will be deactivated when it is not being used for training.”

The contract requirements also show that work includes building a standing seam metal roof over rigid insulation on steel deck on structural trusses; using utility brick veneer over rigid insulation on steel studs with exterior glass mat gypsum sheathing; building a concrete floor on metal deck and on-grade; installing and elevator, aluminum doors and windows, gypsum board and metal frame partitions, steel door frames and steel doors, and acoustical ceilings; installing heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems; completing plumbing, security, and electrical systems; and more.

The officer’s quarters project makes two active, large construction projects taking place in the 1600 block of the installation. All this work also continues with the master plan for the 1600 block that will include not only the four barracks but also three 20,000-square-foot brigade headquarters buildings — one of which is done — and now the two 160-room officer quarters, said Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works officials.

Contract completion date is currently is Dec. 31, 2027.

