Logistics Department Earns Commander’s Cup for Behind-the-Scenes Work Essential to Patient Care

Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO (Dec. 9, 2025) – Members from the Medical Logistics department at Naval Medical Center San Diego gather for a group photo in recognition of winning the Commander's Cup, 4th Quarter, FY25. The MEDLOG department earned the award for its critical support services role in executing the hospital's mission of providing high quality care, acting as the command's silent backbone by orchestrating supplies, contracts, and equipment to enable uninterrupted patient care. The mission of NMCSD is to provide a superior experience for our patients, staff, and warfighters. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore. see less | View Image Page

The Medical Logistics (MEDLOG) department at Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) has been awarded the Commander's Cup in recognition of its critical support services role in executing the hospital's mission of optimizing health and enhancing readiness.

While frontline caregivers are often in the spotlight, the MEDLOG department operates as the command's silent backbone. Their precise orchestration of supplies, contracts, and equipment ensures that every clinical success is possible. This award highlights the foundational work that enables NMCSD’s clinical teams to deliver exceptional patient care without interruption.

"The medical logistics team is the bedrock of our daily operations," said Cmdr. Temitope Ayeni, director for administration. "Their dedication ensures that our providers have the tools they need, when they need them, to care for our service members, their families, and our retirees. This award is a well-deserved tribute to the unsung heroes whose meticulous work makes our mission of compassionate care a reality."

Lt. Cmdr. Donald Skelton, chief of medical logistics, expressed pride in his team’s achievements. "I am incredibly proud of every member of the MEDLOG team," said Skelton. "They tackle immense logistical challenges daily with a level of precision and dedication that is truly inspiring. They understand that every item they process, every contract they manage, and every piece of equipment they maintain is a critical link in the chain of patient care."

The department’s impact was demonstrated across multiple divisions in the fourth quarter alone. The acquisition support team processed over $48,000 in command training transactions, directly bolstering the Graduate Medical Education program and securing vital accreditations that enhance provider expertise.

Simultaneously, the Defense Medical Logistics Standard Support team managed the flow of critical resources by processing 35,000 line items valued at more than $66 million. Their system administrators also prevented supply chain breakdowns by resolving nearly 1,000 failed orders, safeguarding $1.9 million in essential supplies.

Financial stewardship and resource management were also key contributors. The Contracting Officer’s Representative team validated requirements for a contract consolidation valued at over $420 million, standardizing services across the command. They also de-obligated $16.9 million by closing out old contracts and recouped funds from underperforming ones, redirecting $2.9 million in fiscal year 2025 alone to other critical command needs.

The equipment management division directly supported patient safety and care by managing the acquisition of $5.48 million in new medical and IT equipment. Their diligence led to a 98.28% accountability rate for nearly 33,000 items and contributed to the command’s successful inventory certification for the second consecutive year. In one notable instance, team members ensured the timely repair of two critical CT scanners, preventing a significant disruption to patient diagnostics.

The operational tempo of the hospital was sustained by the warehouse delivery and receiving section, which handled 7,920 packages of medical supplies worth $17.7 million with perfect accountability. The linen division also played a vital role, distributing over 7,500 pounds of clean linen and managing the distribution of scrubs to 234 staff members, upholding hygiene standards across 86 divisions and 12 wards. Lastly, postal/mail cage operations securely delivered over 2,500 mail pieces and developed new procedures that improved sorting efficiency by 15%, reducing wait times and indirectly supporting administrative tasks that free up staff for patient-focused duties.

By managing the millions in resources and countless hours of unseen labor, the MEDLOG department’s achievements are direct enablers of NMCSD's success. Their work allows the command’s clinical staff to focus on what matters most: providing respectful, supportive, and compassionate care to every beneficiary.

The mission of NMCSD is to provide a superior experience for our patients, staff, and warfighters. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore.