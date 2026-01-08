Leadership San Angelo Class of '26 Visits Goodfellow

The 17th Training Wing welcomed members from Leadership San Angelo (LSA) for an immersion at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 8, 2025. LSA is a program from the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce designed to help develop future community leadership by introducing participants to various services, resources, organizations and businesses in the city of San Angelo. The visit provided civic leaders with an opportunity to observe Goodfellow’s joint-service training pipeline, whilst strengthening the partnership between the base and the San Angelo community. “I’m really thankful that the Air Force base allows us to do this — to come on base and learn about what they do on a daily basis,” said Jessica Behringer, San Angelo Chamber of Commerce program specialist. “Having that relationship is important because they bring thousands of Airmen through here, and it’s just as important for those Airmen to learn about the community they live in while they’re here.” The immersion began at the Cressman Dining Facility, where the LSA class participated in a Lunch and Learn session. Attendees received a wing mission brief and had the opportunity to interact with U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Gerber, 17th Training Group commander. Following lunch, they then traveled to the 17th Security Forces military working dog pavilion, where participants observed a live demonstration showcasing the training, discipline and operational capabilities of the military working dogs. The immersion continued at the 312th Training Squadron Louis F. Garland Fire Academy, where the LSA class learned how joint-service firefighters are trained to deliver rapid, lifesaving response in support of Department of War operations worldwide. LSA later arrived at the Instructional Technology Unit, receiving an overview of how modern instructional tools and training innovations enhance learning outcomes and support mission readiness across Goodfellow’s technical training pipeline. The day concluded with a class mixer at the Powell Event Center, bringing together LSA participants, current and former honorary commanders and 17th Training Wing members to foster dialogue and reinforce the enduring partnership between the base and the local community.