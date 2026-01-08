NAVFAC Washington Names Eric Hofmann Project Manager of the Year

Eric Hofmann, a registered architect and project manager with NAVFAC Washington’s Public Works Department (PWD) Annapolis, has been selected as the command’s Project Manager of the Year.



The recognition honors Hofmann’s exceptional leadership in managing more than 20 projects valued at some $140 million while pioneering innovative approaches to project delivery at the U.S. Naval Academy.



“I am incredibly honored and humbled to be selected,” said Hofmann. “This award is a testament to the hard work, dedication and collaborative spirit of our entire team. While I am the one receiving the recognition as the Project Manager, this success would not have been possible without the tireless efforts of our architects, engineers, planners and construction team.”



Hofmann’s most notable achievement came through his management of the Bancroft Hall Swing Space Berthing project, where he compressed the timeline from one year to just four months while maintaining quality and safety standards. His agile project management approach included integrated team efforts, regular stakeholder engagement and rigorous action item tracking to eliminate delays and meet leadership needs ahead of schedule.



In a strategic move that maximized efficiency, Hofmann combined three separate Bancroft Hall projects—Repair and Paint Rotunda, Memorial Hall and Smoke Hall—into a single contract. This consolidation streamlined management, established a single point of contact across design and construction phases and condensed the construction schedule by avoiding multiple mobilization periods.



Beyond traditional project management, Hofmann has pioneered the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to extract specification data during design development, significantly improving accuracy while reducing time-consuming manual processes. He has also led efforts to standardize Revit templates and advance 3D visualization capabilities, transforming stakeholder communications at Installation Planning Board presentations.





“Our visualizations support better project understanding for those who are not trained in our industry,” Hofmann explained. “It ultimately supports clear direction of design intent for better stakeholder buy-in and approval.”





Reflecting on the success of the Bancroft Hall Recapitalization Program Phase 0 project, Hofmann emphasized the collaborative effort that drove the project three to four months ahead of schedule. He personally recognized the dedicated team members: Dan Rice, Joe Zurzolo, Lauren Yirka, Bert Taylor, LT Matt Crider, Susan Graham, Tony Freitag, Eric Gilleland, Wyatt Nolan, Madison Drum, Jabe Nekula, William Cavalieri and Bob Graff.



Looking ahead, Hofmann aims to pursue increasing leadership responsibilities where he can mentor others and continue exploring AI applications throughout project lifecycles without sacrificing quality.

Date Taken: 01.12.2026