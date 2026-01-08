BAMC personnel assist patient during holiday event

Photo By James Camillocci | U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Chloe Miller, registered nurse, sets up an IV pump at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Jan. 7, 2026. Miller along with other military personnel from BAMC, Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center and the 470th Military Intelligence Brigade, assisted a young man with epilepsy who was having recurring seizures event a holiday event at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas, Jan. 12, 2026 – Brooke Army Medical Center personnel attending a Wreaths Across America event at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery were in the right place at the right time Dec. 13, 2025.

“After lining up to receive a wreath, the speaker announced that medical personnel were needed,” explained Army 2nd Lt. Chloe Miller, registered nurse. “Two nurses from the Joint Forces Leadership Council and I walked over to see if there was any way we could assist.”

A young man with epilepsy was having recurring seizures. Military personnel from BAMC, Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center and the 470th Military Intelligence Brigade provided aid until Emergency Medical Services arrived.

“When we walked over, there was a former paramedic/veteran present who spoke Spanish/English that was attempting to stabilize the patient,” said. Army 1st Lt. Aleques Lanier, registered nurse. “We as a team assisted in getting the patient turned on his side while he was still seizing, supporting his head, assessing the patient, and trying to make note of any injuries he may have sustained when he went down.”

“I was happy we were able to keep this person safe while awaiting EMS,” Miller said. “Having BAMC staff attending this person gave the family member comfort during this crisis. It made me proud that out of everyone in the large crowd it was primarily BAMC staff that stepped up on their day off to help a person in need.”

Because of the number of people and vehicle congestion in the area it took EMS about 20 minutes to arrive.

Army 2nd Lt. Samuel Wooten, registered nurse, relayed a clear report to EMS upon their arrival to support continuity of care.

“I am thankful that multiple nurses were present and able to respond.” Wooten said. “The collective teamwork and shared expertise played an important role in supporting the patient until EMS arrived.”

“I was relieved and grateful to hear that he was doing well,” he added. “It was rewarding to know that I contributed effectively as part of a team focused on patient safety and care.”

“It’s always nice to know that I can use the skills that I was taught and what I have learned over the years as a nurse and apply them in a real life situation with limited resources,” added Lanier. “Overall, I feel like what we did helped the patient and prevented further injury.”

BAMC leaders praised the team for their efforts.

“I was incredibly proud of their eagerness to support this individual, and equally impressed with their teamwork, calmness under pressure, and compassion for the patient and his family,” said Army Col. Sean Riley, BAMC chief nursing officer.