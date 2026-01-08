Courtesy Photo | Commissaries are bringing “Big Game” excitement and unbeatable value to eligible patrons with the Jan. 12-25 Commissary Sales Flyer. (DeCA photo) see less | View Image Page

Kick off big savings for your football playoff parties through the Jan. 12-25 Commissary Sales Flyer

By DeCA’s Marketing Directorate

FORT LEE, Va. – Commissaries are bringing “Big Game” excitement and unbeatable value to eligible patrons with the Jan. 12-25 https://shop.commissaries.com/store-flyer.

From playoff-ready snacks and fresh produce to top-quality meats, you will find everything needed to save time and money while celebrating your favorite team. And if football isn’t your thing, the savings will still score huge points with your grocery budget.

Game-day menus get even better with featured meat and produce deals. Commissaries are highlightingUSDA Choice top round London broil for $5.30 per pound andBoneless Pork Chops, $2.04 per pound, perfect for grilling or roasting.

Fresh produce specials include bright, versatilelemons at 66 cents each or $1.77 per poundandgrapefruit at $1.39 each, ideal for beverages, marinades, sides and lighter game-day options. Find the latest exclusive savings at https://shop.commissaries.com.

As the playoffs heat up, you can go to https://shop.commissaries.com/biggame, our ultimate one-stop party shop for game-day essentials, to enjoy exclusive savings and crowd-pleasing favorites available in the Commissary Sales Flyer and at local commissaries.

Shoppers at CONUS commissaries looking to feed a crowd without overspending can check out our https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/big_meal_little_price_touchdown_taco_chili_end_zone_ice_cream_pie/r/3793357468189331767: “Playoff Party Platter Builder,” which feeds six to eight people for under $40. This spread features mix-and-match fan favorites such as pepperoni pizza rolls, pork pot stickers, shrimp cocktail, homemade corn dogs, cheeseburger sliders and cookies for dessert.

Save time with our https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/click-2-go mobile app and simplify your shopping through online payment, curbside pickup, digital coupons, sales flyers, dietitian-approved recipes and more. The app is free to download from the Google Play and iOS app stores, and there’s no fee for drive up service. Simply place your order, pay and drive up to our store – we’ll load your groceries for you. Patrons can also enjoy a variety of ongoing deals and programs:

· https://shop.commissaries.com/shop#!/?q=freedoms%20choice%20fish&search_option_id=product delivers premium-quality, individually vacuum-packed fillets for maximum freshness and convenience. Enjoy a variety of options including pink salmon, keto salmon, Alaskan cod, tilapia, flounder, catfish, catfish nuggets and swai – all at an unbeatable value.

· https://commissaries.com/digital-coupons The Pathway to Savings – “Instant Savings, Buy One, Get One (BOGO) Free” offers deals and Commissary Rewards Card digital coupons. CONUS customers can save over $45 through these deals. Click the coupon on and save on the purchase of select products. Pathway to Savings “BOGO Free” is not available at overseas stores; however, overseas customers can still enjoy instant savings by visiting their stores for specific selections and pricing.

· https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/freedom_s_choice_chef_crafted_meals_ready_when_you_are/r/3520318444178248187 If your time to cook is short, let Freedom’s Choice make dinnertime easier with your choice of “Chef-Inspired” prepared meals, ready in five minutes or less, two for just $10. Look for the Freedom’s Choice label in the fridge or freezer section at your local commissary.

· https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/commissary-brandsDeCA’s private label products can fill your pantry, freezer and fridge with an assortment of items spanning the entire store.

· https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/your-everyday-savings (YES!). The YES! program offers extra savings and value on products customers need and buy most. Look for the orange YES! label on store shelves.

· https://corp.commissaries.com/fueling_stations The commissaries’ grab-n-go Dietitian-Approved Fueling Stations are a great alternative to commercial fast food or a quick way to stock office and barracks fridges with ready, on-the-go snacks and meals. These stations are full of dietitian-approved, nutritious and high-performance snacks and meals, conveniently located near the registers in select stores.

Your commissary is ready to help you stretch your dollars further with significant savings every time you shop. Check your local https://shop.commissaries.com/my-store/store-locator and take advantage of your hard-earned benefit to make your holiday shopping simple and stress-free.

