ARCYBER CSM continues to strengthen the ARCYBER NCO Corps

FORT GORDON, Ga.-- Noncommissioned officers across U.S. Army Cyber Command attended professional development training led by the ARCYBER command sergeant major January 8, 2026.

The morning started at 6 a.m. with over about 150 ARCYBER soldiers participating in physical fitness training led by the unit’s Command Sgt. Maj. Jebin Heyse and his team.

"This event is intended to sharpen the resilience of our force,” said Heyse. “The cyber domain lays the ground work for the land domain, and our leaders need to be able to lead the charge.”

The second half of the training gathered the enlisted leaders in the Good Shepard

chapel for the leaders’ brief.

Heyse’s brief titled ‘Transformation’ helped attendees understand the importance of constantly developing wholistically.

“I can argue against anyone who feels growth has an endpoint,” Heyse said. “There is no point where self-improvement should stop.”

The event concluded with a presentation from the 15th Signal Brigade Command Sgt. Maj. Nathaniel Piper.

Piper shared his personal struggles, and the path he took to overcome them.

“As a leader, I use my story as a testimony to encourage soldiers to better themselves,” Piper said. “The more self-care you do; the more you’re going to be inclined to build and strengthen your emotional intelligence.”

Last year, Heyse met with senior leaders across ARCYBER to develop a plan to increase the lethality of cyber soldiers.

Heyse organizes these events quarterly as a way to meet with the ARCYBER NCO Corps for mentorship and an exchange of ideas.

