(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    28th Infantry Division Color Guard at Pennsylvania Farm Show

    28th Infantry Division Color Guard at Pennsylvania Farm Show

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Kenneth Shirk | Members of the color guard and New Philadelphia Fife and Drum step off at the...... read more read more

    HARRISBURG, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2026

    Story by Staff Sgt. Kenneth Shirk 

    28th Infantry Division

    Members of the 28th Infantry Division participated as a color guard for the opening ceremony at the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Jan 10 2026.

    "The Pennsylvania National Guard's presence at events like the Pennsylvania Farm Show reflects who we are, Soldiers and Airmen committed to serving our communities in and out of uniform. From supporting today's opening ceremony to connecting with those interested in learning about what we do, our Guard remains deeply rooted in Pennsylvania's heritage and proud to serve the people who sustain our Commonwealth" Maj. Gen. John Pippy.

    The Pennsylvania Farm show is an event celebrating the state's rich agricultural heritage and the people who make it thrive. This year the farm show is held from January 10 through January 17, 2026 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2026
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026 15:36
    Story ID: 556009
    Location: HARRISBURG, US
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 28th Infantry Division Color Guard at Pennsylvania Farm Show, by SSG Kenneth Shirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    28th Infantry Division Color Guard at Pennsylvania Farm Show
    28th Infantry Division Color Guard at Pennsylvania Farm Show
    28th Infantry Division Color Guard at Pennsylvania Farm Show
    28th Infantry Division Color Guard at Pennsylvania Farm Show

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    28th Infantry Division
    Pennsylvania National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version