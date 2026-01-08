28th Infantry Division Color Guard at Pennsylvania Farm Show

Photo By Staff Sgt. Kenneth Shirk | Members of the color guard and New Philadelphia Fife and Drum step off at the...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Kenneth Shirk | Members of the color guard and New Philadelphia Fife and Drum step off at the beginning of the opening ceremony for the Pennsylvania Farm Show, Jan 10 2026, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Every year Soldiers from the 28th Infantry Division provide a color guard for the opening ceremony at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kenneth Shirk). see less | View Image Page

Members of the 28th Infantry Division participated as a color guard for the opening ceremony at the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Jan 10 2026.



"The Pennsylvania National Guard's presence at events like the Pennsylvania Farm Show reflects who we are, Soldiers and Airmen committed to serving our communities in and out of uniform. From supporting today's opening ceremony to connecting with those interested in learning about what we do, our Guard remains deeply rooted in Pennsylvania's heritage and proud to serve the people who sustain our Commonwealth" Maj. Gen. John Pippy.



The Pennsylvania Farm show is an event celebrating the state's rich agricultural heritage and the people who make it thrive. This year the farm show is held from January 10 through January 17, 2026 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.