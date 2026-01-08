Photo Story: 91J10 Quartermaster and Chemical Equipment Repairer Course at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A student with the 91J10 Quartermaster and Chemical Equipment Repairer Course...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A student with the 91J10 Quartermaster and Chemical Equipment Repairer Course completes hands-on training Jan. 9, 2026, at Regional Training Site-Maintenance at Fort McCoy, Wis. 91J (“Ninety-One Juliet”) is a U.S. Army military occupational specialty for Quartermaster and Chemical Equipment Repairer. Soldiers in this MOS are trained to perform maintenance, service, and repair on quartermaster gear and chemical equipment, including things like mobile water purification systems, laundry systems, heaters, decontamination units, and other special-purpose equipment. The coursework emphasizes reading technical manuals, using tools safely, and learning to troubleshoot and fix these types of systems. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Students and staff with the 91J10 Quartermaster and Chemical Equipment Repairer Course complete hands-on training Jan. 9, 2026, at Regional Training Site-Maintenance at Fort McCoy, Wis.



91J (“Ninety-One Juliet”) is a U.S. Army military occupational specialty for Quartermaster and Chemical Equipment Repairer.



Soldiers in this MOS are trained to perform maintenance, service, and repair on quartermaster gear and chemical equipment, including things like mobile water purification systems, laundry systems, heaters, decontamination units, and other special-purpose equipment. The coursework emphasizes reading technical manuals, using tools safely, and learning to troubleshoot and fix these types of systems.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”