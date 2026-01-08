Fly Away Security: Safeguarding airlift operations across East Africa

Photo By Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Richard Thomas, 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron Fly Away Security superintendent, provides perimeter security during a mission in the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility, Dec. 13, 2025. Fly away security teams protect aircrews and aircraft by providing ground security during operations at austere and forward locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera) see less | View Image Page

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti - In the demanding and often austere operating environment of East Africa, airlift missions rely on more than aircraft and aircrew alone.

Behind every successful sortie is a Fly Away Security, or FAS, team from the 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron. The team provides the ground security that enables aircraft to land, operate, and depart safely in high-threat locations across the region.

According to FAS team chief, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Chris Jankowski, FAS is a critical enabler of airlift operations throughout the area of responsibility. “FAS enables airlift operations by allowing aircraft to enter high-threat austere locations,” Jankowski said. “The teams provide a strong security posture and a rapid armed response to potential ground and air threats. This AOR has credible threats to Department of War personnel and resources, making security a crucial aspect of every mission.”

For Airmen on the team, execution is precise and deliberate.

“Before we even land, we’re suited up with our equipment and ready to move,” said U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nyla Young, FAS team member. “From the moment the aircraft lands, we provide security so the aircrew and loadmasters can focus on doing their jobs safely.”

Other Airmen echoed the importance of immediate action upon arrival.

“As soon as the aircraft completes its taxi, we set up 360-degree security,” said U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Lary Davis, FAS team member. “We maintain eyes on all possible avenues of approach toward the aircraft to ensure there are no threats present on the ground or in the air.”

Operating across multiple locations throughout the Horn of Africa, the team’s effectiveness is rooted in coordination and teamwork.

“Traveling to different locations for each mission presents a constant challenge,” Jankowski said. “Through precise planning and effective teamwork with our joint service counterparts, we successfully execute missions that enable joint logistics throughout the theater.”

That teamwork extends beyond the FAS element. Airmen work closely with aircrew and supporting units to ensure seamless execution.

“Even if we’ve never worked together before, there’s a high level of trust and professionalism,” Young said. “Everyone understands how their role supports the overall mission.”

The FAS mission plays a direct role in supporting U.S. Africa Command objectives across the continent. FAS teams enable the safe distribution of supplies and personnel to austere and non-permissive locations throughout the Area of Operations.

For Young, the mission is also a defining professional experience.

“Being trusted with this level of responsibility this early in my career means a lot,” Young said. “These missions have helped me develop confidence, adaptability and communication skills that are shaping me not just as an Airman, but as a person.”

Through disciplined preparation, coordinated execution and unwavering vigilance, the FAS team of the 726th EMSS ensures that airlift operations can reach the places they are needed most, delivering capability, presence and security across one of the most complex operating environments.