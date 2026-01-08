JBLM fire chief’s story ‘a master class in dedication’

Photo By Allison Hoy | Joint Base Lewis-McChord Garrison Commander Col. Joseph Handke (right) administers the fire chief’s oath Jan. 9 to Christopher Barnard Sr. at JBLM’s Headquarters Fire Station 101, Lewis Main. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Allison Hoy | Joint Base Lewis-McChord Garrison Commander Col. Joseph Handke (right) administers the...... read more read more

JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. – Christopher Barnard Sr., Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s Fire and Emergency Services acting fire chief since 2024 and deputy fire chief since 2022, was officially pinned as chief Jan. 9 at JBLM’s Headquarters Fire Station 101, Lewis Main.

His roles within JBLM FES began in 2002 at age 19, when he was hired as a firefighter/emergency medical technician for Fort Lewis Fire Department. Since then, he has also served the installation as a paramedic, medical services officer, station captain, battalion chief, assistant chief and deputy fire chief.

“Chief Barnard’s story is a master class in dedication,” said Garrison Commander Col. Joseph Handke. “He understands the challenges of the job because he’s lived them. He knows what it takes to lead a team through a long shift because he’s done it.”

Barnard said he was privileged to be mentored by many in the department and his level of compassion has continued to increase over the years.

“I’ve learned through that time to be a better leader and I’m hoping that I can continue to do that,” he said.

Ted Solonar, Deputy Director of JBLM’s Directorate of Emergency Services, said while there was competition for the fire chief position, the selection committee was unanimous in its decision to select Barnard.

“This promotion is a natural conclusion to a two-decade journey,” Handke said. “It is the official recognition of a leader who not just earned his rank but has earned the unwavering trust of this team.”

Barnard’s firefighting career started when he was 16 and a junior firefighter on Anderson Island. He then served with several local Pierce and Thurston county fire departments as part of a high school-based trade program that transitioned to South Puget Sound Community College. Before his time at JBLM, he was affiliated with the following departments: Griffin Fire District 13, Littlerock Fire District 11 and McLane Fire District 9. He holds an associate degree in Fire Science and a bachelor’s degree in Fire and Emergency Management.

To learn more about JBLM’s DES Fire Division, visit https://home.army.mil/lewis-mcchord/about/Directorates-support-offices/directorate-emergency-services/fire-division.