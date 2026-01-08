Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands Earns Battle Efficiency Award

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Bodie Estep | KEKAHA, Hawai‘i (May 02, 2024) Sailors, assigned to Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands, Seaborne Powered Target (SEPTAR) unit, use a High-Speed Maneuvering Surface Target to transit waters off the coast of Kauai. ​​PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-environmental range capable of supported surface, air, and space operations simultaneously. There are over 1,100 square miles of instrumented underwater range and over 42,000 square miles of controlled space.(U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep) see less | View Image Page

PACIFIC MISSILE RANGE FACILITY, Hawaii– Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) announced, Jan 6, 2026, that Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands, (PMRF) earned the 2025 Shore Battle Efficiency (Battle “E”) Award.

This marks the first year of the Shore Battle “E” which is an operational award that recognizes installations as vital battle forces, specifically for their excellence in generating and supporting combat capabilities.

“Our core mission at PMRF is to enhance warfighter readiness through fleet training and support of test and evaluation events,” said Capt. Robert Prince Commanding Officer of the Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands. “Excellent leadership at all levels and steadfast support from our civilian staff is critical in the success of this mission.”

PMRF Barking Sands earned its award, in the category of small installations outside the continental United States, for excellence as the leading multi-domain integrated test and training range, providing vital support in the Indo-Pacific. The installation enhanced Fleet readiness by modernizing its infrastructure, improving Quality of Life offerings, and ensuring mission continuity through a landmark energy resilience partnership, while its security programs achieved a 96% compliance rating from CNIC assessors.

Sailors permanently assigned to a unit which receives the Shore Battle “E” Award are authorized the wear of the Battle Efficiency Ribbon, following a long tradition of the award which was originally introduced in 1976 for sea based units.

The installation delivered uninterrupted test and training support while pursuing modernization projects that increased resiliency and reduced operational risk. Quality of life programs significantly improved morale and family readiness with two new Child and Youth Programs playgrounds and a 24/7 fitness center expanding recreational access for Sailors and families. The Morale Welfare and Recreation team led over 100 events, ranging from exploration of the local community to life skills programming, strengthening community ties and enhancing quality of life for both Service Members and civilian employees.

“Receiving the Battle “E” is a reflection of the hard work and dedication to duty that every member of our team displays day in and day out,” said Capt. Prince. “I am proud of what we have accomplished together and look forward to continued future success.”