New York Air National Guard gets new commander during January 9 ceremony at New York Air National Guard headquarters

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Stephanie Butler | Air National Guard Major General Gary Charlton II has new two-star general stars pinned on by his daughters during promotion and change of command ceremonies held on January 9 at New York National Guard headquarters in Latham. Charlton is now the commander of the 5,800- men and women of the New York Air National Guard, the largest Air Guard component in the nation. ( U.S. Army National Guard photo by Stephanie Butler) see less | View Image Page

LATHAM, New York — An Air Guard officer who started as an enlisted Airman, and served in the Persian Gulf War, Iraq and Afghanistan, assumed command of the New York Air National Guard during a Friday, January 9, ceremony at New York National Guard headquarters in Latham.

Major General Gary Charlton II, who has also commanded the New York Air Guard's 107th Attack Wing in Niagara Falls, and the 105th Airlift Wing in Newburgh, now heads the largest Air National Guard in the United States. Charlton, who lives in the Albany suburb of Loudonville, replaced Major General Michael Bank, who is retiring after 37 years of service.

He has been serving as assistant adjutant general, Air for the New York National Guard and will now serve simultaneously in both assignments.

Charlton was promoted from one-star brigadier general to two-star major general before assuming command of the New York Air Guard.

Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, and the presiding officer for the ceremony, said Charlton was the "right leader" to command New York's Airmen.

"You have the opportunity to continue to build the New York Air National Guard and to take the organization to new levels of professionalism," Shields told Charlton.

In his remarks, Charlton thanked his wife, Susan and his daughters, Megan and Ginger, as well as his extended family, for their support over the years.

"You have carried this career as much as I have," he said.

Charlton said his years as an enlisted Airmen shaped his command style as an officer.

"I Before I ever wore a commission, I wore stripes," Charlton said.

"I learned that the best ideas often come from the flightline, the shop floor and the Airmen who make the mission happen," he said.

"Leader is not about a position, it's about people, it's about listening before speaking, serving before leading, and earning trust every single day," Charlton told his audience.

The members of the New York Air Guard are the "embodiment of versatility and excellence," he said.

Charlton, who is a command pilot with more than 3,400 hours in a variety of aircraft, started his Air National Guard career by enlisting in the 174th Fighter Wing at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base, in 1990 as a fuel system technician. He deployed with the wing's F-16s to the Middle East in 1990/ 91 as part of Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm.

In 2000, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant and became an F-16 pilot. Charlton served in the 138th Fighter Squadron and made the transition from the F-16 to the remotely piloted MQ-9, when the 174th converted to an attack wing from 2010 to 2012.

Charlton served as the commander of the 138th Attack Squadron before being reassigned to the 107th Attack Wing at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station. He served as the command of the wing's operations group and then wing vice commander before commanding the 107th from 2018 to 2022.

From 2022 to 2024, Charlton served as commander of the 105th Airlift Wing, the C-17 Globemaster III unit based at Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh. He was promoted to brigadier general in June of 2022, while leading the 105th Airlift Wing.

He left command of the 105th in 2024 and served briefly as the director of operations for the Air National Guard Bureau's operations section, before returning to New York to assume his current position.

Charlton holds a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Columbia College and is a graduate of the Air Command and Staff College and the Air War College. He is a graduate of the National Security Studies Program at Syracuse University and the General and Flag Officer Seminar conducted by Harvard University.

Charlton's military awards include the Legion of Merit, the Meritorious Service Medal the Air Medal. The Aerial Achievement Medal and campaign medals for his military deployments.

The New York Air National Guard, with over 5,800 Airmen serving in five air wings and the Eastern Air Defense Sector is the largest Air National Guard in the country.

The New York Air Guard also includes the 109th Airlift Wing at Stratton Air National Guard Base in Scotia, and the 106th Rescue Wing at Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard base in Westhampton Beach.

The Eastern Air Defense Sector is responsible for the air defense of the United States east of the Mississippi as part of the North American Aerospace Defense Command.