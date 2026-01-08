Air National Guard members honored for bravery, interagency partnership on National Mall

WASHINGTON — Four Air National Guard members assigned to the 113th Security Forces Squadron were formally recognized for their bravery and decisive action during a violent incident on the National Mall, receiving the newly established U.S. Parkland Award for Outstanding Service and Interagency Partnership during the Department of the Interior Winter Ceremony at the Interior Library, Jan. 9, 2026. U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. David Bowden, Staff Sgt. Hector J. Amaya, Staff Sgt. Ethan [last name withheld], and Tech. Sgt. Dylan D. Chadbourne, assigned to the 113th Wing, were honored for their actions during an incident Aug. 15, 2025, in which a U.S. Park Police officer was assaulted while pursuing a violent suspect. When the officer was injured and unable to continue the pursuit, the Airmen immediately responded to a call for assistance, apprehended the suspect and returned the individual to custody. Their actions reflected the role National Guard service members play in supporting civil authorities and maintaining public safety in the National Capital Region, particularly in moments that require rapid decision-making, coordination and disciplined initiative. The ceremony highlighted the importance of interagency cooperation among the U.S. Park Police, Department of Defense personnel, the Metropolitan Police Department and military service members who work together to safeguard residents, visitors and national landmarks. The event also marked several milestones, including promotions of National Park Service personnel, the graduation of a new recruit class, and the 234th anniversary of the U.S. Park Police, which was established Dec. 14, 1791. Senior military and law enforcement leaders, along with family members, attended the ceremony to recognize those who serve. Distinguished guests included U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, commander of Joint Task Force–National Capital Region, and U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Natasha S. Taylor, along with other senior leaders supporting Task Force D.C. Safe. Kevin Lilly, acting assistant secretary for Fish and Wildlife and Parks, delivered opening remarks, emphasizing the responsibility shared by those charged with protecting the nation’s capital and its citizens. “Freedom isn’t free,” Lilly said. “You have chosen a profession where you run toward danger. You are among the few who understand that every day you may be called to act with courage.” The U.S. Park Police chief also addressed the audience, reflecting on his previous service as a police commissioner in Texas and recounting a separate incident in Houston in which an undercover officer intervened to stop a potential mass-casualty attack. “Without hesitation, he moved toward the threat and saved countless lives,” the chief said. Throughout the ceremony, leaders highlighted examples of joint operations ranging from protective security missions across Washington, D.C., to coordinated investigations that disrupted violent criminal activity. These efforts underscored the value of trust, shared training and unified response among agencies operating in complex security environments. Lilly concluded his remarks with a passage from the Book of Isaiah, emphasizing the call to public service. “Whom shall I send? And who will go for us?” Lilly quoted. “Here am I. Send me.” The recognition of Bowden, Amaya, Ethan and Chadbourne underscores the critical role National Guard Airmen play in domestic security operations. Their swift response and professionalism demonstrated the strength of interagency partnerships and reinforced a shared commitment to protecting the public while upholding the rule of law. The Winter Ceremony served as a tribute to the men and women who wear the uniform—military and law enforcement alike—working together across organizational boundaries to support safety, stability and confidence in the nation’s capital.