Joint Base Charleston and Shaw Air Force Base Conduct Ramp Ceremony Training

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. – Members from Team Charleston and Shaw Air Force Base partnered to rehearse the ramp ceremony, a sacred military tradition included in the Dignified Transfer process, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 16, 2025.

When a service member makes the ultimate sacrifice while serving overseas, troops gather around the casket with a Chaplain, giving it a final salute and prayer as it’s placed on an aircraft to return stateside.

The goal of this rehearsal was to make sure all parties involved could perform the ceremony with laser precision, emphasizing the importance of this time-honored tradition.

“It’s hard for anybody to lose a loved one,” said Maj. Jeremy Coenen, 628th Air Base Wing Deputy Joint Base Chaplain. “As a Chaplain, I feel it’s important to be there for these people, helping them through the healing process anyway I can.”

The rehearsal included the JB CHS Chaplain team and Honor Guard and the Shaw AFB Chaplain Corps. For two hours, the team simulated the ceremony numerous times, ensuring each run-through was better than the last.

“The opportunity to prepare for uncommon scenarios is extremely valuable for the honor guard,” said Tech. Sgt. Khalid Abdullah, Joint Base Charleston Honor Guard Program Manager. “It was a pleasure for us to work with Shaw AFB and our base’s Chaplain Corps. Sharing expertise like this is how we grow together.”

By the end of the training, the team left much more confident and precise in every aspect, ensuring they’ll be able to perform one of the Air Force’s most time-honored traditions at the standard of excellence that it deserves.

“We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the staff at Joint Base Charleston,” said Capt. Arland Wells, Shaw AFB Chaplain. “This type of training is vital and I’m happy it was treated with the gravity that it deserves.”