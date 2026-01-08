Dover AFB Air Traffic Control: Supporting global mobility

Photo By Senior Airman Trenten Walters | U.S. Airman Jordan Bailey, 436th Operational Support Squadron Air Traffic Control tower apprentice, clears a C-17 Globemaster III for taxiing at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 29, 2025. Controllers at Dover AFB work with a wide variety of aircraft, including the C-17 Globemaster III and the C-5M Super Galaxy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters) see less | View Image Page

Air traffic controllers at Dover Air Force Base play a critical role in keeping the Air Force’s global logistics mission moving, ensuring aircraft launch, recover and transit safely in one of the most complex airspaces on the East Coast.

The mission of Dover AFB Air Traffic Control, which includes both the control tower and radar approach control (RAPCON), is to safely and efficiently manage aircraft operations in support of worldwide mobility missions.

“ATC is important because it ensures the safety of everyone operating in the air and on the ground,” said Tech. Sgt. Christine Holmes, ATC standardization and evaluation noncommissioned officer in charge. “We maintain the separation between aircraft, manage complex traffic flows and provide timely instructions that allow missions to operate safely and efficiently.”

ATC operations are divided between the control tower and RAPCON, each responsible for different portions of an aircraft’s flight. Tower controllers manage aircraft and vehicle movement on the ground and in the immediate airspace surrounding the installation out to 4.9 nautical miles and up to 2,500 feet, while RAPCON controllers handle aircraft once they depart the local airspace or begin their return to base.

“Dover is definitely unique compared to other bases that I've been at, because this environment demands significantly more coordination to ensure aircraft are assigned correct routing based on their destination,” said Holmes. “With the numerous airways and the heavy concentration of East Coast airports, strict routing restrictions are essential to manage traffic volume safety.”

Controllers at Dover AFB work with a wide variety of aircraft, including the C-17 Globemaster III, C-5M Super Galaxy and civilian aircraft transiting the region. Daily traffic levels can vary significantly on a day-to-day basis.

“The number of aircraft we see in a day could be anywhere from eight to 150; it really just depends,” Holmes said. “Each day presents a new and unique situation. You’re not going to see the exact same scenario day after day.”

Beyond issuing takeoff and landing instructions, controllers coordinate extensively with agencies across the base, including airfield operations, weather and radar airfield systems, to ensure missions proceed as planned.

“People probably think we’re just controlling air traffic,” said Tech. Sgt. Joseph Shine, ATC tower watch supervisor. “But there’s a lot of coordination behind the scenes to make sure these missions can actually happen.”

Air traffic control training is rigorous, requiring controllers to earn certifications on every position within their assigned facility before working independently. Even after completing technical training, new controllers must demonstrate proficiency under supervision.

“This job isn’t something you can take lightly,” Holmes said. “We’re responsible for human lives and multimillion-dollar aircraft every single day.”

For the controllers at Dover AFB, the motivation to perform at a high level comes from understanding the broader impact of their work.

“Every aircraft we control is carrying something important: people, cargo or both,” Shine said. “Even though we’re in a small state, we support a mission of significant scale and we’re entrusted with making critical decisions that have an impact far beyond our airspace every day.”